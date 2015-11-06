Where to store food: fridge or cupboard?

11/22 Avocado

Avocados can be tricky to get right. Keep them in the fruit bowl for up to a week or until ripe. Then put them in the fridge in a plastic bag for three to five days longer. If you have a cut avocado, store in the fridge with the stone still in it. Wrap tightly in plastic and sprinkle with a little bit of lemon or lime juice to prevent it going brown.

sxc.hu