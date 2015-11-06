Where to store food: fridge or cupboard?

Where to store food? We all have this dilemma from time to time. We uncover where best to store your food, in the fridge or cupboard, so it will stay fresh for longer.
Storing peanut butter in the cupboard will keep it soft and spreadable. It is a good idea to pop it in the fridge three months after opening though. It will help to retain flavour and prevent oil separation.
Coffee beans love cool, dark places so your cupboard is perfect. Sealed in an opaque, airtight container, whole beans will last about 1 month, and ground coffee will be ok for up to two weeks. Freezing and refrigerating is not a good idea because coffee will absorb the odour of your fridge and doesn’t like moisture.
Honey likes to live in the cupboard and will keep indefinitely. Over time, honey tends to crystallise and the fridge speeds up this process. But if you place the jar in warm water and stir, the crystals will dissolve, leaving you with lovely, smooth honey once again.
Dried fruit is best kept in the cupboard in an airtight container or bag. Avoid direct exposure to sunlight and any heat source too. You can also freeze dried fruit for at least 12 months.
Leave tomatoes to ripen at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. When the weather heats up, move them into the fridge. Try not to leave them in there too long because tomatoes will lose flavour and become soft.
The world’s favourite vegetable, the potato, needs to be in a cool, dark cupboard. Place potatoes in a strong paper bag, box or in a wire or plastic bin. Put your sweet potatoes here as well because they don’t like the fridge.
If you have some left over lemon juice, or any other citrus juices for that matter, pour into ice cube trays and freeze. This is so handy when you just need a little bit of zing in your cooking!
Fresh herbs add that extra zing to your cooking but how do you keep them from wilting? Place bunches of herbs in a glass of water, covered with a loose plastic bag, and let them stand at room temperature. Another option is to wash and chop your herbs before freezing them in plastic freezer bags.
Put these yummy condiments in the fridge after opening. Mayonnaise will last for two to three months after the date on the packaging and mustards will keep for one year.
Avocados can be tricky to get right. Keep them in the fruit bowl for up to a week or until ripe. Then put them in the fridge in a plastic bag for three to five days longer. If you have a cut avocado, store in the fridge with the stone still in it. Wrap tightly in plastic and sprinkle with a little bit of lemon or lime juice to prevent it going brown.
Where would we be without olive oil? This one is best kept in the cupboard, but if you live in a hot and humid environment, put it in the fridge. It may become cloudy and solidify but don’t worry! It will return to normal consistency when brought back to room temperature.
Almond meal is just too useful to go to waste so make sure you put it in a zip-locked bag in the fridge. If you aren’t going to use it within a few weeks, put it in the freezer and it will last for about three to six months.
Cakes are another tricky one! Un-iced cakes need to be in the cupboard but ones iced using dairy and egg products (like whipped cream or butter cream) should be put in the fridge. A cake tin lined with greaseproof paper is the best container, but don’t store them with biscuits or else the cake will make your biscuits soggy.
Make sure to put tomato and barbeque sauce in the fridge after opening and between barbeques. It will keep for up to six months before it needs to be tossed.
Chocolate is best left in the cupboard, sealed in an airtight container. But if the weather is hot and humid, put your choccy treats in the fridge. That white film that develops on chocolate comes from being exposed to humidity, but it will still be fine to eat!
Pop your shredded coconut into the fridge in a tightly sealed plastic bag or container. Coconut water and milk only lasts a few days in the fridge so it’s best kept frozen until needed. To do this, pour it into ice cube trays. Once frozen, transfer to a labelled freezer bag and it will be fine for up to three months.
Keep your bananas in the fruit bowl until beautiful and ripe. After that, put them in the fridge to extend the shelf life. The skin will turn brown but, not to worry, the fruit will still be good!
This is where the cupboard or fridge debate really heats up! But the folk who create our fave spread say it will keep just fine in the cupboard until the best before date.
Nuts can be stored in the fridge but, for best results, put them in an airtight container and freeze. Most nuts will last for up to one year, but keep an eye on pine nuts which are best eaten within six months.
Cordials are best put in the fridge after opening, where they will last for about four months. Don’t be afraid to buy in bulk because an unopened bottle will last for nine months in the cupboard.
All of those delicious ice cream toppings should be stored in the fridge after opening. Tip: store upside-down when getting to the end to get the most sauce from the bottles.
