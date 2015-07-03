8/14 Clean microwave in 5 minutes

If you have no effort left in the tank to clean the inside of your grotty microwave then give this method a go: grab a microwave-safe bowl and fill with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of white vinegar. Microwave on high for three minutes then carefully remove the bowl and wipe clean. Also cover food to prevent splatters.



Getty Images