Household hacks for people who hate cleaning

15 cleaning tips for incredibly lazy people

The surprising foods that stain your teeth
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

1/14 Cleaning the floor a chore?

Impose a "no shoes" policy in the house, and you won't need to mop and vacuum so often!

2/14 Use shower gel, not soap

Washing yourself with a liquid body wash not only feels great but means less soap scum builds up inside your bath tub or shower.

RELATED: Surprising ways your house is making you fat

Getty Images

3/14 Clean everything in your dishwasher

The lazy cleaner has a motto: if it doesn’t go in the dishwasher, it doesn’t go into the house. Consider putting non-kitchen stuff in your dishwasher too, like hairbrushes, baseball caps and toys.

RELATED: Surprising items you can clean in the dishwasher

Getty Images

4/14 Tidy one item at a time

Every time you go to a new room in your house consciously put something away at the same time. Are you getting a snack? Put that BHG mag back in the rack on the way.

RELATED: Organising tips that will change your life

Getty Images

5/14 Cook one-pot meals

The less dishes and utensils you use when cooking means less clean up time, woot!

RELATED: One pot wonders

bhg.com.au

6/14 Use no-scrub bath and shower cleaner

A few squirts after every shower and your bathroom cleaning is made ten times easier.

RELATED: 11 germ-infested things you miss when house cleaning

Getty Images

7/14 Sweep with your feet

Grab a pair of those cheap, fluffy socks and walk around your tiles. It’s not perfect but will delay your inevitable sweeping routine.

RELATED: Surprising natural cleaning solutions

Getty Images

8/14 Clean microwave in 5 minutes

If you have no effort left in the tank to clean the inside of your grotty microwave then give this method a go: grab a microwave-safe bowl and fill with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of white vinegar. Microwave on high for three minutes then carefully remove the bowl and wipe clean. Also cover food to prevent splatters.

RELATED: The worst cleaning jobs made easy

Getty Images

9/14 Set a timer

Set aside just five minutes each night to clean one part of your house. It will be over before you know it.

RELATED: Cleaning mistakes that could make you sick

Getty Images

10/14 Line muffin pans

Use paper or foil liners in your muffin pans to save on elbow grease when washing them up later.

RELATED: Where to store food: fridge or cupboard?

Getty Images

11/14 Stash coffee grinds in fridge

Forgot to clean the fridge lately? Pop a bowl of used coffee grinds into your fridge to soak up the nasty smells.

RELATED: Surprising new uses for old things

Getty Images

12/14 Use an oven liner

Hate cleaning your oven? Say goodbye to burn-on gunk and hello to your new best friend in kitchen cleaning: the oven liner. Put a heat-safe liner on the bottom of your oven to catch the drips and crumbs then easily remove it to clean.

RELATED: Weekly cleaning made easy

Getty Images

13/14 Let your blender clean itself

No need to scrub your blender. Simply fill with soapy water and blitz until clean.

RELATED: Household cleaning tips that will blow your mind

Getty Images

14/14 Multitask

Do a little bit of cleaning often so you don’t have to spend ages doing it when mess builds up. Try these tricks: wash dishes as you cook dinner, dust something each time you turn on the TV, wipe the bathroom sink after you wash your hands.

RELATED: Organising tips that will change your life

Getty Images

