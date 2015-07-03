Impose a "no shoes" policy in the house, and you won't need to mop and vacuum so often!
Washing yourself with a liquid body wash not only feels great but means less soap scum builds up inside your bath tub or shower.
The lazy cleaner has a motto: if it doesn’t go in the dishwasher, it doesn’t go into the house. Consider putting non-kitchen stuff in your dishwasher too, like hairbrushes, baseball caps and toys.
Every time you go to a new room in your house consciously put something away at the same time. Are you getting a snack? Put that BHG mag back in the rack on the way.
The less dishes and utensils you use when cooking means less clean up time, woot!
A few squirts after every shower and your bathroom cleaning is made ten times easier.
Grab a pair of those cheap, fluffy socks and walk around your tiles. It’s not perfect but will delay your inevitable sweeping routine.
If you have no effort left in the tank to clean the inside of your grotty microwave then give this method a go: grab a microwave-safe bowl and fill with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of white vinegar. Microwave on high for three minutes then carefully remove the bowl and wipe clean. Also cover food to prevent splatters.
Set aside just five minutes each night to clean one part of your house. It will be over before you know it.
Use paper or foil liners in your muffin pans to save on elbow grease when washing them up later.
Forgot to clean the fridge lately? Pop a bowl of used coffee grinds into your fridge to soak up the nasty smells.
Hate cleaning your oven? Say goodbye to burn-on gunk and hello to your new best friend in kitchen cleaning: the oven liner. Put a heat-safe liner on the bottom of your oven to catch the drips and crumbs then easily remove it to clean.
No need to scrub your blender. Simply fill with soapy water and blitz until clean.
Do a little bit of cleaning often so you don’t have to spend ages doing it when mess builds up. Try these tricks: wash dishes as you cook dinner, dust something each time you turn on the TV, wipe the bathroom sink after you wash your hands.
