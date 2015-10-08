9 pugs who are cooler than you are

Photographer Adam Jackman-Moore is the genius behind The Dog Photographers, a Perth-based photography studio which prides itself on unique animal photos - including these amazing gangsta pugs.
Titled “ThePug.Life”, the series features pugs dressed up as rapping legends including Tupac (2 Pug), and Snoop Dogg (Snoop Pug).
Basically, you wouldn’t want to come across these pugs on the street. Click through to see why!
"With his mind on the treaty's and the treaty's on his mind the Snoop Pug is one smooth character that will do anything to get his paws on your treaty's," reads Snoop Pugs profile. Aka, don't eat in front of him.
"Yeah this is RUN PUG, self proclaimed King of Pugs. We keep asking what makes him think he is our king? His answer? 'It's like that and that's just the way it is.'"
This guy is definitely the leader of the pack.
"Considered the dogfather over here at thepug.life. Pugmaster Flash, or as we like to call him 'The Flash', is a master of mixing it up on the wheels of steel and is solely responsible for getting the party started."
You'd want Pugmaster Flash to DJ your party but he wouldn't be a good house guest.
"Never expect this boy to be on time. Even with that huge clock he still keeps asking "Y'all know what time it is?"
Never trust The Flavour: he has no idea what's going on.
"Crazy Eyes, yeah he's the enforcer type pug around here at the pug life. One look at him and those crazy eyes and you'd rather mess with the cat."
This pug could give Crazy Eyes from Orange Is The New Black a run for her money.
"2-Pug grew up living on the rough streets of L.A, and has been rocking his 90's hip hop style for longer than even he can remember. He's so old school that he's pre-primary."
"He be the ol'e timer in these parts and spends most of his time chillin and taking in the scenery."
"Little Beastie Pug is another of our fly MC's here at the pug life. He is dedicated to the pug way of life and also to his beloved New York Yankees."
