They might be pocket-sized on the outside, but on the inside your small dog has a huge personality. They require a lot of attention and care and need to be kept busy - physically and mentally.
Your small dog should not have the run of the house. They should know who's boss and understand their boundaries. This is where consistency is key when it comes to training and discipline. Being firm and using positive reinforcement with lots of praise, hugs and treats works best when training. Avoid yelling or getting angry - your small dog will not understand.
As soon as you bring your small dog home you need to begin toilet training. Once again, be sure not to get angry or yell if your pooch has an accident where he shouldn't. Get your dog into a routine as quickly as possible and praise him when he does the right thing.
Be careful feeding your small dog. It's easy to overfeed. Once again, routine is important. Two to three small meals per day is best for small dog breeds. Talk to your vet about getting the right nutritional balance for your particular small dog breed and always ensure your pooch has access to fresh, clean drinking water at all times.
It's important to consider grooming before you choose which dog breed to get. Some little long-haired pocket rockets will require a high level of grooming - meaning lots of your time and attention, while short-haired breeds don't require as much. You should talk to your vet about your dog's particular needs. An occasional visit to a dog groomer is a great idea for things like big haircuts and nail clipping, etc, to keep your furry friend looking his best.
Small dogs need to be introduced to other dogs and people at a young age. Walk them frequently on a leash, visit the local park and let them run freely and meet other furry friends along the way. This will give them physical and mental stimulation as well as the essential exercise they need.
