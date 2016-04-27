5/6 Grooming

It's important to consider grooming before you choose which dog breed to get. Some little long-haired pocket rockets will require a high level of grooming - meaning lots of your time and attention, while short-haired breeds don't require as much. You should talk to your vet about your dog's particular needs. An occasional visit to a dog groomer is a great idea for things like big haircuts and nail clipping, etc, to keep your furry friend looking his best.

