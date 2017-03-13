News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The most LOL-worthy yearbook entries ever

The most LOL-worthy yearbook entries ever

1/10 These girls who want you to know they are NOT sisters

Twitter

2/10 Or this guy who will make you say "same"

3/10 This girl who loves to crack the obvious jokes

4/10 This absolute pants man

5/10 This very awkward diss at Sex and the City

6/10 This little joker who tells it like it is. Kinda.

7/10 When twins are funny AND good-looking

8/10 This joke that was gone with the wind

9/10 Shreks biggest fan ever?

10/10 This guy who takes his highlighting technique V seriously

More Galleries

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea