The best work jokes to get you through the day

1/18 HONK

Pinterest

2/18 When you can't afford a holiday

Via: Pinterest

3/18 Looks like suggestions are taken seriously LOL

Pinterest

4/18 #Vintage

imgur

5/18 When people keep taking your milk

Tumblr: @tastefullyoffensive

6/18 When cardboard is life

Via: Pinterest

7/18 Looks like no important phone calls will be made today

Diply

8/18 It's free!

Alexandru Bobocica

9/18 Under the sea!

Via: Pinterest

10/18 When you're prone to mistakes

imgur

11/18 Wise words

Amazon

12/18 When the printer is cool than you

Flickr

13/18 When your co-workers can't let Frozen go

perthguppy

14/18 When you don't watch Game of Thrones

JustCosmo

15/18 When you have a hundred things to do

Via: Pinterest

16/18 Always use spell check

cludvic

17/18 This will drive us crazy

imgur

18/18 When you're single AF

yellowarrior

