Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

1/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

What better way to say "together forever"?

Pintrest

2/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

When true love is everything.

Pintrest

3/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

For the die-hard "Star Wars" fan.

Pintrest

4/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

When you understand communication is key.

Pintrest

5/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

King and Queen.

Pintrest

6/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

Or how about this for chess lovers?

Pintrest

7/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

This couple knows what's important to them.

Pintrest

8/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

When you're serious about your vows.

Pintrest

9/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

No, I love you more!

Pintrest

10/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

Forget wedding rings, this couple only need their wedding date!

Pintrest

11/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

Roman numerals are another way to honour your special day, with these guys adding another special message.

Pintrest

12/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

This cute pair are each other's lifeline.

Pintrest

13/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

When you just want something discrete.

Pintrest

14/14 Newlyweds show their love with matching tattoos

Mickey and Minnie lovers.

Pintrest

