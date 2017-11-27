Now that she's officially engaged to Prince Harry, life is about to change for actress Meghan Markle...
Just like Kate Middleton (who works with Heads Together campaign), Meghan would be favoured with her peers if she were to embark on charity work. But that should be no hassle for Meghan, who volunteered at a refugee camp in Rwanda last year.
Being a member of the royal family is a full-time job so it's likely that Meghan would have to give up her role on TV series Suits. It's already been reported that the star has hung up her boots on the show and won't be returning for the next season. Kate Middleton famously worked as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw before she became a Duchess.
Meghan's no stranger to attending social functions as a Hollywood actress but members of the royal family are obliged to attend hundreds of events each year. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are often spotted at charity events with their father, Prince Andrew and their grandmother, The Queen.
The Queen is the matriarch of the royal family and every rule she makes has to be followed, even by members of the own family. Meghan for example would have to know where she ranks in terms of courtesy order. If Kate Middleton is with Prince William then Princess Beatrice and Eugenie must courtesy to her, however if Kate is on her own, she must bow to the princesses.
If she's a fan of "getting out of jail for free" and snapping up real estate on Monopoly then she better think again before she brings the board over to Kensington Palace. Prince Andrew revealed in 2008 that the game was "vicious" and wasn't allowed in the palace anymore.
It doesn't matter if you've left the best bit of your dinner for last because if the Queen puts down for knife and fork before you, you must do the same.
While she lives in Canada and has family there, once Meghan become a royal it's likely she'll be expected to spend Christmas Day with the royal family. Kate and Will's made an exception to the rule this year when they decided to spend it with the Middleton's, however it's unclear whether Harry and his love would get away with this.
When basketball star LeBron James put his arm around Kate Middleton for a photo, we can just imagine the royal aides taking a collective gasp. It turns out there's royal protocol for meeting a member of the family - and putting your arm around them isn't one. Apparently you're supposed to courtesy or bow, but touching is off limits.
Just like Diana, Fergie and Kate Middleton before her, Meghan Markle will get a name change. Royal insiders claim Harry would become known at the Duke of Sussex while Meghan would be the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle would be well-used to signing autographs as a celebrity but once she becomes a royal she will have to refuse fans a signature. Members of the royal family only sign official documents and this rule protects them from people forging their signature.
