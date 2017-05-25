Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

She's known for her incredibly cute baby pics, and photographer Anne Geddes has revealed where her subjects are now. “Danyon was a baby Easter bunny in 1994,” reveals his mum Helen. “His bunny suit was too small and he burst out of it. Now he is 23 and 6'4"."
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
She was just two weeks old when she was snapped as a 'toadstool fairy' and Erin is now 22 and living in New Zealand.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
Anne admits this image of triplets Jaclyn, Susanna and Charlee is one of her all time favourites.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
"All my babies are growing up way too fast," says Anne of Ashleigh - who was snapped at just six months.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
Former pansy baby Gracie is now 22 years old, but still as photogenic.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
"Here's Brittany today a beautiful bride at her March 2016 wedding. She works in aged care, assisting the elderly in their own homes on the Gold Coast, Australia," Anne captioned this snap.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
Twins Alexandra and Myles were all "wonderful rolls and fabulous tummies" but are now mature 24-year-olds.
Instagram/annegeddesoffical
"I remember the day I made this image and thinking Rachel's tummy looked like a lovely big ripe watermelon," says Anne of this photo of yet-to-be born triplets Hannah, Jade and Aimee.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
"I remember at the shoot there were 5 babies and Christopher was the only boy," says Anne of her subject, now aged 22. "The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat!"
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
Georgia was just five days old during her shoot, but is now "an early childhood teacher and loves looking after the babies".
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
She was one of Anne's babies, but Emma, 21, now has a baby daughter of her own named Aaliyah.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial
From eight-month-old baby models to backup dancers who've worked with Jennifer Lopez and Ciara, twins Brooke and Starcia clearly love being in front of the camera.
Instagram/annegeddesofficial