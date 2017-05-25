News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

1/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

She's known for her incredibly cute baby pics, and photographer Anne Geddes has revealed where her subjects are now. “Danyon was a baby Easter bunny in 1994,” reveals his mum Helen. “His bunny suit was too small and he burst out of it. Now he is 23 and 6'4"."

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

2/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

She was just two weeks old when she was snapped as a 'toadstool fairy' and Erin is now 22 and living in New Zealand.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

3/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

Anne admits this image of triplets Jaclyn, Susanna and Charlee is one of her all time favourites.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

4/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

"All my babies are growing up way too fast," says Anne of Ashleigh - who was snapped at just six months.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

5/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

Former pansy baby Gracie is now 22 years old, but still as photogenic.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

6/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

"Here's Brittany today a beautiful bride at her March 2016 wedding. She works in aged care, assisting the elderly in their own homes on the Gold Coast, Australia," Anne captioned this snap.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

7/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

Twins Alexandra and Myles were all "wonderful rolls and fabulous tummies" but are now mature 24-year-olds.

Instagram/annegeddesoffical

8/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

"I remember the day I made this image and thinking Rachel's tummy looked like a lovely big ripe watermelon," says Anne of this photo of yet-to-be born triplets Hannah, Jade and Aimee.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

9/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

"I remember at the shoot there were 5 babies and Christopher was the only boy," says Anne of her subject, now aged 22. "The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat!"

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

10/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

Georgia was just five days old during her shoot, but is now "an early childhood teacher and loves looking after the babies".

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

11/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

She was one of Anne's babies, but Emma, 21, now has a baby daughter of her own named Aaliyah.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

12/12 Anne Geddes babies have all grown up!

From eight-month-old baby models to backup dancers who've worked with Jennifer Lopez and Ciara, twins Brooke and Starcia clearly love being in front of the camera.

Instagram/annegeddesofficial

More Galleries

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea