Hilarious spelling mistakes

1/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

We know... Pram Parking! Photo: Facebook

2/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

But they spelt inconvenience correctly. Photo: TNIPress

3/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

What is borke? Photo: Facebook

4/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Thieves beware! That's one bizarre sign. Photo: TNIPress

5/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Number 15: Everyone goes through puberty together. Photo: Facebook

6/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Not sure these guys were paying attention in English class. Photo: Facebook

7/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

We'll have three Chizburjer's please. Photo: Facebook

8/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

That's not very professional. Photo: TNIPress

9/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Not sure that's part of the curriculum. Photo: Facebook

10/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Oh dear. Not sure we would send our child to this school. Photo: TNIPress

11/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Obviously more muscles than brains. Photo: Facebook

12/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Severing from what? Photo: Facebook

13/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Kid's are so innocent, which makes it even more funny! Photo: Facebook

14/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

Fragile - Fargil.. same, same. Photo: Facebook

15/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

We're hoping they meant beach! Photo: Facebook

16/16 Hilarious spelling mistakes

He makes me schnitzel instead. Photo: Facebook

