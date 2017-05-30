Hilarious spelling mistakes

We know... Pram Parking! Photo: Facebook
But they spelt inconvenience correctly. Photo: TNIPress
What is borke? Photo: Facebook
Thieves beware! That's one bizarre sign. Photo: TNIPress
Number 15: Everyone goes through puberty together. Photo: Facebook
Not sure these guys were paying attention in English class. Photo: Facebook
We'll have three Chizburjer's please. Photo: Facebook
That's not very professional. Photo: TNIPress
Not sure that's part of the curriculum. Photo: Facebook
Oh dear. Not sure we would send our child to this school. Photo: TNIPress
Obviously more muscles than brains. Photo: Facebook
Severing from what? Photo: Facebook
Kid's are so innocent, which makes it even more funny! Photo: Facebook
Fragile - Fargil.. same, same. Photo: Facebook
We're hoping they meant beach! Photo: Facebook
He makes me schnitzel instead. Photo: Facebook