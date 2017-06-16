News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Can you answer this word test correctly?

Can you answer this word test correctly?

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

Here's an easy one to start with. Scroll along to see the answer.

Playbuzz

2/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

That's right, 'aloud' has more to do with sound than permission.

Playbuzz

3/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

This one's a little trickier, which word isn't the same as the other?

Playbuzz

4/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

Yep, to be a twin you have to be identical.

Playbuzz

5/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

How about this one?

Playbuzz

6/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

It gets everyone!

Playbuzz

7/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

The positioning of one letter changes the meaning of this word.

Playbuzz

8/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

'Discreet' refers to something that is careful and inconspicuous.

Playbuzz

9/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

This one is very confusing.

Playbuzz

10/10 Can you answer this word test correctly?

Something that's 'nonflammable' will not catch on fire quickly, while something 'inflammable' easily will.

Playbuzz

More Galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea
Iconic royal weddings from around the world

Iconic royal weddings from around the world