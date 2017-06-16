Can you answer this word test correctly?

Here's an easy one to start with. Scroll along to see the answer.
That's right, 'aloud' has more to do with sound than permission.
This one's a little trickier, which word isn't the same as the other?
Yep, to be a twin you have to be identical.
How about this one?
It gets everyone!
The positioning of one letter changes the meaning of this word.
'Discreet' refers to something that is careful and inconspicuous.
This one is very confusing.
Something that's 'nonflammable' will not catch on fire quickly, while something 'inflammable' easily will.
