Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

It's still three days to her 70th birthday, but the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated early with afternoon drinks at Clarence House.
Getty
Clearly in a good mood, Prince Charles was seen sharing a laugh with Aussie author Kathy Lette.
Getty
The royal couple were seen happily mingling with their celebrity guests.
Getty
It's been a busy week for Prince Charles and the Duchess, who were also seen attending state events for the King and Queen of Spain's tour.
Getty
'Absolutely Fabulous' star Joanna Lumley was just one of the A-lister attendees.
Getty
Looking relaxed in a pale blue shift dress, the Duchess will officially celebrate her milestone birthday on the 17th of July.
Getty