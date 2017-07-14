News

Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

1/6 Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

It's still three days to her 70th birthday, but the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated early with afternoon drinks at Clarence House.

Getty

2/6 Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

Clearly in a good mood, Prince Charles was seen sharing a laugh with Aussie author Kathy Lette.

Getty

3/6 Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

The royal couple were seen happily mingling with their celebrity guests.

Getty

4/6 Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

It's been a busy week for Prince Charles and the Duchess, who were also seen attending state events for the King and Queen of Spain's tour.

Getty

5/6 Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

'Absolutely Fabulous' star Joanna Lumley was just one of the A-lister attendees.

Getty

6/6 Camilla and Charles let loose at Duchess' 70th party

Looking relaxed in a pale blue shift dress, the Duchess will officially celebrate her milestone birthday on the 17th of July.

Getty

