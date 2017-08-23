News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Optical illusions that will blow your mind

Optical illusions that will blow your mind

1/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

This elephant has left the internet completely stumped. How many legs can you see? the answer? One leg.

Supplied

2/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

This is a still image... trippy.

Imgur

3/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

This is also a still image.

Imgur

4/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

Spiraling out of control

Imgur

5/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

This image shows a tanned couple posing for a photo, and has the internet utterly stumped.

The Archbishop of Banterbury Facebook

6/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

Can you see all 12 dots at once? You need to know where to focus.

Imgur

7/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

This is also a still image.

Imgur

8/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

Can you see four perfectly round circles?

Imgur

9/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

Two-faced. Can you see both?

Reddit

10/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

Despite what you see, this image is not moving.

Reddit

11/11 Optical illusions that will blow your mind

These spirals that are blue and green are actually the same colour.

Reddit

More Galleries

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea