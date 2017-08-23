Optical illusions that will blow your mind

This elephant has left the internet completely stumped. How many legs can you see? the answer? One leg.
Supplied
This is a still image... trippy.
Imgur
This is also a still image.
Imgur
Spiraling out of control
Imgur
This image shows a tanned couple posing for a photo, and has the internet utterly stumped.
The Archbishop of Banterbury Facebook
Can you see all 12 dots at once? You need to know where to focus.
Imgur
This is also a still image.
Imgur
Can you see four perfectly round circles?
Imgur
Two-faced. Can you see both?
Despite what you see, this image is not moving.
These spirals that are blue and green are actually the same colour.