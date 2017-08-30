News

Princess Diana's life in pictures

1/22 Princess Diana

July 1, 1961: Lady Diana is born at Park House in Sandringham, Norfolk, to Edward John Spencer, the eighth Earl of Spencer - formerly known as Viscount Althorp - and his then wife Frances.

Getty

2/22 Princess Diana

1967: Diana’s mum Frances leaves her husband for wallpaper heir Peter Shand Kydd. Just six-years-old at the time, Diana stays with her dad.

Getty

3/22 Princess Diana

1967: Prince Charles meets 16-year-old Lady Diana Spencer for the first time. It's rumoured that Charles was actually dating her older sister, Lady Sarah Spencer (pictured here) at the time.

Getty

4/22 Princess Diana

1979-81: After finishing her education in Switzerland, Diana moves to London where she works as a kindergarten teacher.

Getty

5/22 Princess Diana

February 6, 1981: After going on just a handful of dates, Prince Charles announces his engagement to 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer. He proposes with the same ring Kate Middleton now wears.

Getty

6/22 Princess Diana

July 29, 1981: Five months later, Diana marries the Prince of Wales at St Paul's Cathedral and becomes HRH the Princess of Wales and a future Queen. According to her tapes, she was suffering from bulimia at the time.

Getty

7/22 Princess Diana

June 21, 1982: Prince William is born a month before the couple's first anniversary and Charles now has an heir.

Getty

8/22 Princess Diana

September 15, 1984: Prince Harry - who's official name is actually Henry - is born. According to Diana, her marriage started to go downhill from here.

Getty

9/22 Princess Diana

1985: The media first start reporting on difficulties in the royal marriage.

Getty

10/22 Princess Diana

1986: Diana begins a five-year affair with cavalry officer James Hewitt, her former bodyguard and riding instructor.

Getty

11/22 Princess Diana

1986: At the same time, Charles turns to his former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

Getty

12/22 Princess Diana

1989: The Princess helps break the stigma surrounding Aids and HIV when she shakes hands with a terminally ill patient and kisses him on the cheek at an east London hospice.

Getty

13/22 Princess Diana

June 1992: Andrew Morton's book 'Diana: Her True Story' is published, alleging she is deeply unhappy, has attempted suicide and has suffered from bulimia.

Getty

14/22 Princess Diana

November 1992: Diana and Charles are dubbed "The Glums" for looking miserable on a tour to South Korea.

Getty

15/22 Princess Diana

December 9, 1992: Prime Minister John Major announces Charles and Diana are to separate amicably.

Getty

16/22 Princess Diana

January, 1993: The full transcript of the embarrassing "Camillagate" conversation - in which Charles says he longs to be Camilla's tampon - is published in the UK.

Getty

17/22 Princess Diana

June 29, 1994: Charles, in a television interview, says he was unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down.

Getty

18/22 Princess Diana

June 29, 1994: On the same day, Diana wore this stunning Christina Stambolian LBD - later nicknamed the "revenge dress" - to a Vanity Fair party.

Getty

19/22 Princess Diana

November 20, 1995: Diana admits to having an affair with Hewitt in a BBC interview in which she famously says her relationship with Charles had become a bit crowded because "there were three of us in this marriage".

Getty

20/22 August 28, 1996

November 20, 1995: After length court proceedings, Charles and Diana finalise their divorce and Diana loses her title of Her Royal Highness.

Getty

21/22 Princess Diana

January 15, 1997: Diana visits mine victims in Bosnia and campaigns in Angola for an international ban on anti-personnel mines.

Getty

22/22 Princess Diana

August 31, 1997: Diana and her then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed are tragically killed in a car crash in Paris, along with their driver Henri Paul.

Getty

