This golden retriever is ready to Accio some sweets.
This kitty has got her bells and pumpkins ready to go.
Howdy partner! Best looking puppy cowboy around.
Screw the Easter bunny, this fluffy cutie is getting ready for witching hour.
This Dachshund cross is having lots of fun running around the pumpkin patch.
Even healthy treats get a run on Halloween.
Even these guinea pigs are getting in on the halloween fun with some swanky orange and black head dresses.
This German Shepard hasn't let being injured stop it from getting dressed up as a martini glass. Genius.
Even our pets can't seem to get enough of being a wizard like Harry.