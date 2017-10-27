News

Adorable pets ready for Halloween

halloween

1/9 Gryffindor!

This golden retriever is ready to Accio some sweets.

Instagram

2/9 Pumpkin pussy

This kitty has got her bells and pumpkins ready to go.

Instagram

3/9 Cowboy

Howdy partner! Best looking puppy cowboy around.

Instagram

4/9 Bunny costume

Screw the Easter bunny, this fluffy cutie is getting ready for witching hour.

Instagram

5/9 Pumpkin patch

This Dachshund cross is having lots of fun running around the pumpkin patch.

Instagram

6/9 Banana-rama

Even healthy treats get a run on Halloween.

Instagram

7/9 Don't forget the little ones

Even these guinea pigs are getting in on the halloween fun with some swanky orange and black head dresses.

Instagram

8/9 Drinks anyone

This German Shepard hasn't let being injured stop it from getting dressed up as a martini glass. Genius.

Instagram

9/9 Potter-mania

Even our pets can't seem to get enough of being a wizard like Harry.

Instagram

