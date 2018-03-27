In side-by-side photos shared on Instagram, Sia Alexia Cooper, aka blogger Diary of a Fit Mommy, defines the difference between a 'real bοoty' and an 'Instagram bοoty'. The 'real' photo shows off cellulite, and the lumps and bumps of normal life. In the 'Instagram' photo, Cooper hiked up her underwear and leaned forward, creating the illusion of a flawless behind and a tiny waist.
Instagram/diaryofafitmum
“It’s amazing what a little bending forward, hiking up your underwear, arching your back, and sticking your bοoty out can do.. even whilst sitting down. Check out that waist, even!” Sia writes.
Instagram/diaryofafitmum
Just last week fitness model and blogger Anna Victoria also decided to reveal the truth behind the 'Insta-booty' we often see, after being shamed for having no bum by trolls. “A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts,” she wrote.
Instagram/Annavictoria
“Plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too … there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too! I love posing and admiring the ‘Instagram booty’ but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that," Anna's post continued.
Instagram/Annavictoria
Aussie bikini designer Karina shared a pre and post-Photoshop bikini snap, asking fans to spot the 'eight edits I’ve made to this photo'. Think making her hair bigger, shaping her jaw, using a VSCO filter, thinning her waist, smoothing her skin and re-sculpturing her booty.
Instagram/karinairby
Instagram stars and body positive bloggers everywhere have been sharing images online to show just how far from reality the glitzy, envy-inducing Instagram snaps can really be.
Fitness Guru and mum Malin Björk recently posted this Instagram vs reality snap. "I've seen that these posts make a change to so many people and I just want to say that everyone has their flaws," she captioned the image.
Lexie Manion, a plus-size blogger, recently shared two side-by-side photos with and without makeup. Explaining that she is going through a hard time she says "point is that the one photo I wanted to share doesn’t match up to what is going on in my life today; it’s inaccurate."
In a recent Instagram post, Karina Irby reminded her followers that behind every envy-inducing snap is real life. “Instagram vs. real life. Real talk. Try not to judge a book by its cover."
As owner and designer of her own swimwear brand, the Australian beauty has 600,000 followers and recently shared this photo where she revealed she had: "Full body skin smooth, Enlarged my booty, Sucked in my tummy, Sucked in my back, Thinned out my arms, Thinned out my quads, Made my neck a tad skinnier, Got ride of my scars and cellulite, Made my breast rounder, Lifted my booty."
Fitness blogger Amie-Jane posted these ‘over exaggerated’ photos to show how staged Instagram pics can be. "They are both not me! Not how you would see me normally!"
Insta model Imre Çeçen shows us the difference just your posture can make in a photo. "Instagram is not real," she captioned the image.
Even Aussie fitness guru Sam Wood shared these two photos taken five seconds apart. "Don't get caught up in what other people look like. Photos you see on Instagram and other social platforms are not a real representation of what people look like," he wrote.
The body-positive advocate is constantly trying to show the world that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on social media.
The 20-year-old from Finland has been busy sharing side-by-side images to prove how much of a difference angles and posture can make in photos.
"A picture is just a split second. We all look different from different angles. But all these angles are still our bodies," Sara wrote on Instagram.
Fit-mum Heather posted this image titled 'The ab diary of Heather'. "After one hour of kickboxing 6:30pm - After Sushi 9:30pm - 5:30am and full of bed head."