Epic Christmas fails

Christmas

1/20 Oh, Christmas. A time for eating, getting the family together and being merry. But it's also a time when things can go oh-so-wrong. Here are the funniest fails from over the festive period...

Instagram: @mrsverad

2/20 Epic Christmas fails

When baking Christmas cookies turns sour

Instagram: deathbowpyratess

3/20 Epic Christmas fails

  • Face palm*

Instagram: @dylan.savage12

4/20 Epic Christmas fails

At least they tried.

Instagram: @jessins3988

5/20 Epic Christmas fails

When half the Christmas lights don't work #relatable

Instagram: @brookeanne689

6/20 Epic Christmas fails

When you run out of tape


Instagram: @alishafernn

7/20 Epic Christmas fails

When your dad was incharge of the Christmas lights

Instagram: @ali_smeech

8/20 Epic Christmas fails

When in doubt add a dinosaur?

Instagram:@raisingrainbowsnz

9/20 Epic Christmas fails

When Santa feels deflated

Instagram: @h41rd0g_xi

10/20 Epic Christmas fails

Who is Desheer?

Instagram: @rithmean

11/20 Epic Christmas fails

When your Christmas tree has a mind of it's own.

Instagram: @aimeesunshine

12/20 Epic Christmas fails

When your overestimate the length of the lights

Instagram: @igeekedmypants

13/20 Epic Christmas fails

When your pup gets into the Chrissy lights

Instagram: texasgirl1129

14/20 Epic Christmas fails

Oh, Christmas tree?

Instagram: @bionicbk

15/20 Epic Christmas fails

When you can't be bothered to finish.

Instagram: @alice_in_a_b0ttle

16/20 Epic Christmas fails

At least they have it their best attempt.

Instagram: @kendra_wilkinson_baskett

17/20 Epic Christmas fails

Can't even

Instagram: @kit_cat_toe

18/20 Epic Christmas fails

Always check your grammar

19/20 Epic Christmas fails

When you totally forget you had an Uncle Kelvin

Instagram: @britneyc_asu16

20/20 Epic Christmas fails

When you run out of Christmas wrapping paper

Instagram: @zoes108

