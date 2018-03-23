Kate looked absolutely glowing with happiness to be holding her newborn son Prince George.
Getty
The family looked mesmerised during their visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum.
Getty
The Duchess and little Charlotte looked adorable enjoying some light-hearted fun at a children's party.
Getty
The family looked super cute in their matching colours, even if Princess Charlotte was in the middle of a tantrum at the time.
Getty
While enjoying a charity polo match the royal mother and son looked to be having a moment for playtime too.
Getty
Either Prince George said something hilarious or the family was just super excited for the Queen's birthday parade. Whatever it was, this is super cute.
Getty
The Duchess may have had the hardest job of them all on the day of her sister, Pippa Middleton's wedding... trying to keep all the little ones well behaved. But the mother of two certainly did a great job.
Getty
In this adorable shot, Kate Middleton looks to be staring at her daughter Princess Charlotte with such love and awe.
Getty
They look like the cutest family when they all wear matching colours, but it seems maybe the kids aren't a fan as this time, Prince George was throwing the tantrum.
Getty
A family photo in the snow is always a favourite, and just look how cute George and Charlotte look in their getups.
Getty