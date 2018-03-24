News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea

You may also like these galleries

Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Sarah Jessica Parker brings back 80s bangs

Leighton Meester rocks bombshell blonde lob
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence shows Jake what he's missing

1/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

Workers sift through millions of chilli peppers which create a sea of red covering acres of land.

AustralScope

2/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

Around 3,000 metric tonnes of quality red chilli peppers are farmed each year, the same weight as 750 full grown elephants, in Gabtoli, Bangladesh.

AustralScope

3/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

Farmers have used the same methods for centuries, producing the spicy peppers which will go to every corner of the world.

AustralScope

4/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

Men and women from the local area work 10 hours a day, drying the chillies in sunlight and tirelessly sifting through the vast expanse of scarlet to pick the most superior fruits.

AustralScope

5/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

Abdul Momin, 27, a photographer from nearby Bogra, Bangladesh, travelled to the farms to capture the endless sea of red.


AustralScope

6/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

"Every year floods make the land extremely fertile, enough to grow a huge amount of chillies," Abdul said.

AustralScope

7/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

"After one or two months of sowing seed the chilli plants get their flowers and it takes another month until they are ready for picking," he said, adding,
"In the meantime, farmers pick and sell the green peppers which have not ripened. The rest of the green chillies gradually turn red."


AustralScope

8/8 Millions of chillis create a red sea

"After turning red they lose their demand in local markets and the price drops as people don't use raw red chillies in curries or other dishes because of losing some of their pungency. Farmers would then sell them to processing farm owners who spread them on the floor and let them dry in the sunlight."


AustralScope

More Galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea
Iconic royal weddings from around the world

Iconic royal weddings from around the world