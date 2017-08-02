World's ugliest dog finds fur-ever home

WITH his crooked nose, large overbite and humped back, Tiny Cletus Spuckler was destined to a difficult start in life. The little dog was found shuffling on the streets of Los Angeles, with no clue where he may have come from. After being rescued by Best Friends Animal Society, the two-year-old dog stole the hearts of Mark Enrietto and Summer Esslingen in January of this year. Mark said: “My girlfriend Summer found Cletus on Instagram because Best Friends LA posted about him and she sent me the picture of Cletus and basically told me to go to Best Friends LA right away and pick him up, which I did. When I got there, I just fell in love with him right away and I’m pretty sure he fell in love with me too.”