The Undercover Cat Man Feeding Hundreds Of Strays

This animal lover works under the cover of darkness to feed 250 stray cats every night. Glen Venezio moved to Puerto Rico eleven years ago and was instantly struck by the hundreds of strays littering the streets, so he has spent the last ten years caring for them. Using donations from fellow animal lovers and his own money, he gets up at 10pm every night and spends two to three hours preparing food and water for his route around Santurce, Puerto Rico. He finishes between 5 and 7am every day. To find out more about Glen’s work and to donate to his cause please visit: http://facebook.com/glenPR or https://www.paypal.me/glencats