Man get's Ikea pencil tattoo on his wrist

A man has taken his love of Ikea to a whole new level by getting a tattoo of the flat plan giant's iconic pencil on his wrist - to celebrate the opening of a new store. Super fan Matt Lee has been obsessed with the Swedish retailer ever since he was a youngster and has spent nearly £5,000 on products over the years. In a touching display of affection, he now sports a four-inch long tattoo of the franchise's engraved little brown pencil on his left wrist. The 30-year-old, who works for internet provider, Plus Net, was persuaded to getting the tattoo, which only took five minutes to draw on, on August 15 while on a lads holiday in Ibiza.