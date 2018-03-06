News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day

A brave mum has shared distressing video of her tot’s seizures to raise awareness of the baby girl's ultra-rare condition – which is the same syndrome that killed David Cameron’s son. After a perfect pregnancy and smooth childbirth, parents-of-three Emma Baxter, 25, and Scott Collis, 27, took home a happy and healthy baby girl Phoebe Collis in April 2016. But at just five weeks old, little Phoebe started having episodes where she would lie on the floor and shake uncontrollably. After a gruelling four-month hospital stay, Phoebe, now 23 months, was diagnosed with Ohtahara syndrome – an incredibly rare form of epilepsy with a life expectancy of two to four years old. David and Samantha Cameron’s son Ivan, who sadly died in 2009 aged just six, is the only other widely reported case of the condition, which slows development and weakens the immune system. At her worst, Phoebe would suffer between 80 and 100 seizures a day that would leave the toddler’s limbs completely stiff and her crying and screaming in pain. While Emma, of Basingstoke, Hants, could lose Phoebe at any moment and will never get to hear her say ‘mummy’, the mum tries to stay positive and focus on the tot’s incredible progress.

Latest

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl