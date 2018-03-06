Baby suffers 100 seizures a day

A brave mum has shared distressing video of her tot’s seizures to raise awareness of the baby girl's ultra-rare condition – which is the same syndrome that killed David Cameron’s son. After a perfect pregnancy and smooth childbirth, parents-of-three Emma Baxter, 25, and Scott Collis, 27, took home a happy and healthy baby girl Phoebe Collis in April 2016. But at just five weeks old, little Phoebe started having episodes where she would lie on the floor and shake uncontrollably. After a gruelling four-month hospital stay, Phoebe, now 23 months, was diagnosed with Ohtahara syndrome – an incredibly rare form of epilepsy with a life expectancy of two to four years old. David and Samantha Cameron’s son Ivan, who sadly died in 2009 aged just six, is the only other widely reported case of the condition, which slows development and weakens the immune system. At her worst, Phoebe would suffer between 80 and 100 seizures a day that would leave the toddler’s limbs completely stiff and her crying and screaming in pain. While Emma, of Basingstoke, Hants, could lose Phoebe at any moment and will never get to hear her say ‘mummy’, the mum tries to stay positive and focus on the tot’s incredible progress.