My Sex Addiction Almost Killed Me

A SEX addict whose compulsive pursuit of anonymous hook-ups drove her to nearly take her own life has spoken out about her ordeal. Jace Downey, from Austin, Texas, said her addiction began with sexual fantasies when she was aged just five, eventually escalating to frequent encounters with strangers. Realizing later that she has been abused as a child, Jace attended a Sex Addicts Anonymous group before embarking on a two year Suddenly Celibate project where she met experts in addiction, relationships and sexuality. Jace now has a boyfriend and works as a self-development coach, helping people looking for assistance with addiction and other personal struggles.