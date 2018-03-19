Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'

A personal trainer has captured spine-tingling footage of what he believes to be the ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife aboard the HMS Victory. In the eerie footage what appears to be the ghostly figure of a woman in a dress and heels walks through the upper chamber of the warship – before disappearing through a wall. Tony Ferguson was enjoying a day out last week exploring the vessel, which was Lord Nelson’s flagship in the Battle of Trafalgar, when he started to feel like someone – or something – was following him.