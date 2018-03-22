Ghost of WWII pilot haunts plane

A fitness coach was left ‘freaked out’ after he claims a poltergeist threw his camera across the cabin of a WWII plane before the spirit of the female co-pilot appeared as a white ‘angel’s feather’. In the first of two spine-tingling videos, Tony Ferguson asks whatever is haunting the former military seaplane to make itself known before a series of loud bangs echo through the empty cabin. When the 33-year-old asked again for the entity to show itself, Tony’s camera – which had also been experience interference often associated with paranormal activity – was hurled onto the ground.