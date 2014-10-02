Fake it 'till you make it: confidence secrets

10 steps to boost your confidence

Having the confidence to go out make friends and meet new people doesn’t always come naturally, but everyone can nail it, says communication expert Judi James.

Hit the ground running

It’s a mistake to allow yourself the luxury of warming up as you go along, arriving quietly and anxiously but then getting into your stride once the evening wears on.

People evaluate quickly so you should try and send of the right signals from the start. A shy expression can look like a scowl and your folded arms could suggest you want to be left alone, so aim to look welcoming and arm yourself with a smile.

Change your body language

Before you walk into a room or turn up on a date take a moment to breathe out slowly while pulling yourself up to full height. Roll your shoulders back and down and relax your facial expression to look and feel more confident.

Use an eye connect

When we lack confidence, we walk into a room looking shifty and wary. To look confident, train yourself to glance round at the people you’re meeting using an eye connect gesture. A great tip: Imagine you’re greeting friends you already know.

Give good greetings

A good greeting is memorable and shows the intention of friendship. If you shake hands, make sure your hand is offered palm-open and that your clasp is firm enough to show warmth and rapport. Use eye contact as your hands connect and smile. If your greeting is warm any further quietness won’t be taken for indifference.

Use touch with your friends

Touch is one of the most powerful forms of communication there is, and does more to register interest and warmth than any amount of words. Sitting with your arms folded and not speaking will look negative and even judgmental, but mirroring the overall movement of the group you will seem to be participating.

Use active listening signals

Being or looking confident doesn’t mean doing all the talking, people love a good listener. Turn to face the person talking if you’re one on one, or turn your head in the direction of each speaker if you’re part of a group and use eye contact and nodding to show understanding and interest.

Scripting yourself might sound fake, but it’s far better than dabbling with spontaneity. Think about your answer when someone asks what you do for a living. Replies like: ‘I work for a charity’ or ‘I work in IT’ might be accurate but they end a conversation rather than start it. Plan to tell people what you actually do instead, as it keeps the conversation going.

Avoid security blankets (aka your phone)

A teddy bear is a self-comfort item that we use to help make ourselves feel better when we’re placed under social pressure. If you’re using or playing with your phone you are announcing that you are already in a conversation of sorts with someone else.

If you’re holding a drink hold it at lower rib height, rather than clutching it to your chest or raising it to chin-height in a barrier gesture.

Pit-bare

When women in particular feel under social pressure we tend to self-diminish, pulling our elbows into our waists and making ourselves look smaller. Look and feel more confident by keeping your elbows held a couple of inches out from your body.

Imagine they are more anxious than you

When we lack confidence we tend to exist in an anxiety bubble of our own fears and concerns. But very few people are totally confident; it’s just that some mask those fears more than others. Work on the assumption that other people need your help to be socially confident as much if not more than you do.