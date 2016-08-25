News

Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
You’ll never guess which Olympians scored the most Tinder matches at Rio

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

The Rio Olympics might be over and the medals dished out, but there’s still one top gong that needs to be awarded – the athletes who managed to score the most Tinder matches at the games.

With more Olympians than ever using the dating app, Tinder has released information on who received the most swipes, based on what details the person used in their bio to identify themselves and their sporting abilities.

He might be married by Andy Murray's single tennis player friends were a hit on Tinder at the Games. Photo: Getty

Tennis players topped the list for the most-swiped male athletes, while table tennis players were the most popular ladies in the Olympic Village.

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

Female table tennis stars took out the gold for most Tinder matches. Photo: Getty

Swimmers and their hot swimmer bods surprisingly didn’t rate with the world’s single athletes, coming in at number six on the female list and the males completely failing to make the grade.

Source: Giphy

Here’s who topped the Tinder table:


Females

  1. Table Tennis
  2. Field Hockey
  3. Rowing
  4. Weightlifting
  5. Rugby
  6. Swimming

Male list

  1. Tennis
  2. Weightlifting
  3. Gymnastics
  4. Sport Shooting
  5. Judo
  6. Boxing


