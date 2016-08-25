You’ll never guess which Olympians scored the most Tinder matches at Rio

The Rio Olympics might be over and the medals dished out, but there’s still one top gong that needs to be awarded – the athletes who managed to score the most Tinder matches at the games.
RELATED: Here's what you need to do to get 30% more conversations on Tinder
RELATED: Mel Greig compares dating on Tinder to "free prostitution"
With more Olympians than ever using the dating app, Tinder has released information on who received the most swipes, based on what details the person used in their bio to identify themselves and their sporting abilities.
Tennis players topped the list for the most-swiped male athletes, while table tennis players were the most popular ladies in the Olympic Village.
Bet you didn’t see that coming.
Swimmers and their hot swimmer bods surprisingly didn’t rate with the world’s single athletes, coming in at number six on the female list and the males completely failing to make the grade.
Here’s who topped the Tinder table:
Females
- Table Tennis
- Field Hockey
- Rowing
- Weightlifting
- Rugby
- Swimming
Male list
- Tennis
- Weightlifting
- Gymnastics
- Sport Shooting
- Judo
- Boxing
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram