You’ll never guess which Olympians scored the most Tinder matches at Rio

The Rio Olympics might be over and the medals dished out, but there’s still one top gong that needs to be awarded – the athletes who managed to score the most Tinder matches at the games.

With more Olympians than ever using the dating app, Tinder has released information on who received the most swipes, based on what details the person used in their bio to identify themselves and their sporting abilities.

Tennis players topped the list for the most-swiped male athletes, while table tennis players were the most popular ladies in the Olympic Village.

Bet you didn’t see that coming.

Swimmers and their hot swimmer bods surprisingly didn’t rate with the world’s single athletes, coming in at number six on the female list and the males completely failing to make the grade.

Here’s who topped the Tinder table:

Females

Table Tennis Field Hockey Rowing Weightlifting Rugby Swimming

Male list

Tennis Weightlifting Gymnastics Sport Shooting Judo Boxing

