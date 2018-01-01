This is the age you need to get married to avoid divorce

When you were little, chances are you thought marriage was for old people. And by old, we mean people waaaay into their thirties.

But a report released back in 2016 is interesting enough to make 20-somethings sit up and take notice, with claims the ideal age to head down the aisle is between 28 and 32.

That’s right, if you’re in your late 20s and living the free and single life, it might be an idea to start thinking about what you want out of life.

University of Utah sociologist Nicholas Wolfinger found those who married in that particular age bracket were the least likely to split up. Meanwhile, those who tied the knot in their late 30s were more likely to need a divorce lawyers.

“The odds of divorce decline as you age from your teenage years through your late twenties and early thirties,” Nicholas wrote in his report. “Thereafter, the chances of divorce go up again as you move into your late thirties and early forties.”

This probably goes against what you thought. The longer you wait to get married, the more mature and prepared for a relationship you are, right?

Well, according to the study, for each year after 32 you get married, your chance of divorce increases by approximately five percent.

