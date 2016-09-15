The weirdest things blokes ask for in bed

The trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey sequel - Fifty Shades Darker - has been released.

Sex is at the forefront of many-a-mind now, so we thought we'd round up some strange requests women have had from men while in the bedroom. Read: sex dolls, rulers and, er, duct tape.

How deep is your love?

I’m blushing just thinking about this, but I had an ex-boyfriend who asked me to give him some bum play...with a ruler. Yep, he wanted me to stick a ruler up his bum. In the name of not being a prude, I agreed to give it a red-hot go. But around the 8mm mark, with his bum reared up in anticipation, my stomach lurched and yeah, nah. We split soon after that, god knows what happened to the ruler though.

An unwelcome third party of a different kind…

My ex once introduced a third party into our relationship - a blow up doll. At first I thought he was joking, only to realise he was dead serious and wanted to “explore” this with me. Weirdly, he hadn’t even attempted ménage a trois at this stage in the relationship, so I was obviously more than a bit taken aback. After a few attempts at making it “happen”, I quickly realised I just couldn’t get into it. In fact, I was so weirded out that I stuck a pin in it the very first time I was home alone. RIP sex doll.

Too soft.

I once dated a guy who had a problem getting it up. He thought hitting 'it' against my boobs would help him out. And let me tell you there is NOTHING sexy about a guy wanting to hit his flaccid peen against your chest. In no possible universe is it a turn. So I got up, got dressed and left him to deal with his, er, problem.

The show must go on!

I was on date two with a guy I met at a bar (yes, before Tinder days!) and he mentioned we should try going to one of those underground sex clubs in Sydney. You know, where you go with your partner, leave your dignity at the door and then shag in front of strangers. I was 22 and considered it but it never eventuated. These days I’d be too scared I’d end up on someone’s bloody Snapchat!

Blackout.

If the lights weren't completely turned off, this guy I was seeing insisted all other lights be covered in duct tape! Like laptop light, power board, TV – the works! He was a babe so it had nothing to do with confidence; he just had a touch of OCD.

The re-virginator.

I was seeing a guy long distance for a few weeks. One day - after the deed - he sat on the bed with his head in his hands very upset. When I asked what was wrong, he confessed that he had always wanted to 'wait until he was married.' This was from someone who I had slept with the night we met, and it wasn't for religious reasons.

Got any of your own to share?

