News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby
Kate and Wills boost security ahead of the arrival of the royal baby

Seven subtle signs that your partner is cheating

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Is your significant other playing away? Surely, you’d know right?

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
 

While most women claim they had a ‘gut feeling’ their partner was cheating by their suspicious behaviour, many also say they were completely blind-sighted when they found out about the affair.

Here are six not-as-conspicuous signs you may be unaware of…

Subtle signs your partner is cheating. Source: Getty

They are stuck to their phone

If your partner is cheating, they’re more than likely going to be in contact with the person they’re having an affair with. If they change their password or can’t get off their phone, then this is a tell tale sign.

A cheat usually has weird phone behaviour. Source: Getty

Their phone is blank

People who don’t want to get caught will delete their messages. If you SO’s phone is constantly blank then there may be a reason they don’t want you to find their correspondence.

RELATED: This is the age you're most likely to cheat on your partner

They have new phrases

They may have picked up new expressions and vocabulary after spending a significant amount of time with the other person.

Is your significant other over explaining everything? Source: Getty

Over explaining

People who are guilty tend to over do it with the details if they’re hiding something. So if you ask a simple question their responses might be lengthy and sound rehearsed.

You're getting more compliments and gifts

An out-of-the-blue compliment or gift could be a clue that your partner is feeling guilty about something and trying to compensate.

Random gifts could be a warning sign. Source: Getty

RELATED: Forget the 7-year itch: This is the prime cheating time in a relationship
RELATED: People in this job are more likely to cheat

They won't watch certain movies

Something Borrowed? The Affair? Fatal Attraction. These plot lines would make him or her uncomfortable if they were playing away, so they’d rather avoid watching them.

Relationship becomes sexless

If your partner is involved sexually with someone else, then they may make excuses as to why they can’t have sex with you. If they are emotionally invested with someone else, being with you may ironically make them feel guilty.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top