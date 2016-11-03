News

Virginity map reveals average age people first have sex

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

New world map reveals the age youngsters tend to lose their virginity.

The average age people first have sex is different around the world, says a report by Durex’s Face of Global Sex.

A study, which took place in 2012, looked at tweens across 44 countries and the results are quite surprising.

The average age people have sex is different in different countries. Source: Getty

Iceland ranked the youngest with the median age of 15.6, while Malaysia had the oldest age of people losing their virginity at 23. Singapore, China and India have an average age of 22.

Scandinavian countries including Sweden, Denmark and Norway found its citizens having their first sexual experience at 16, and Australia was just over a year later at 17.9.

Virginity map. Source: Durex


Here is the full list, from oldest to youngest:

1. Malaysia: 23

2. India: 22.9

3. Singapore: 22.8

4. China: 22.1

5. Thailand: 20.5

6. Hong Kong: 20.2

7. Vietnam: 19.7

8. Nigeria: 19.7

9. Japan: 19.4

10. Spain: 19.2

11. Indonesia: 19.1

12. Poland: 19

13. Italy: 18.9

14. Taiwan: 18.9

15. Russia: 18.7

16. Mexico: 18.7

17. South Africa: 18.7

18. France: 18.5

19. United Kingdom: 18.3

20. Switzerland: 18.2

21. Canada: 18.1

22. Netherlands: 18.1

23. Greece: 18.1

24. United States: 18

25. Australia: 17.9

26. Turkey: 17.8

27. New Zealand: 17.8

28. Slovakia: 17.8

29. Germany: 17.6

30. Brazil: 17.4

31. Ireland: 17.3

32. Croatia: 17.3

33. Austria: 17.3

34. Czech Republic: 17.2

35. Chile: 17.2

36. Belgium: 17.2

37. Portugal: 16.9

38. Bulgaria: 16.9

39. Israel: 16.7

40. Finland: 16.5

41. Norway: 16.5

42. Sweden: 16.2

43. Denmark: 16.1

44. Iceland: 15.6


