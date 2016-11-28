Social media users are more likely to cheat, say experts

Ever Social media burst onto the scene, it's made it easier for people to connect with each other.

But the downside is that it’s also made it easier for people to cheat, claim experts.

“Social media seems to have added fuel to the fire of infidelity,” Joyce Marter, psychotherapist and the CEO of Chicago-based counselling practice Urban Balance told the Detroit Free Press.

“Former flames are just a click away. Appropriate relationship boundaries can become blurry. For example, when does casual messaging cross the line into an emotional affair?”

In fact, some researchers believe many users are just after an emotional affair.

“For people who are morally willing to and motivated to, social media offers an unprecedented opportunity to engage in unfaithful behaviour,” says Benjamin Karney, a professor of social psychology at the University of California at Los Angeles.

“You don’t even have to find somebody who is in your neighbourhood.

“You can flirt and exchange sexual communication with anyone who is willing to do it on planet Earth who is holding a smartphone.”

This comes after it was revealed social media has been making some couples more jealous and paranoid.

A 2011 study found the more people reported to monitoring a partner's Facebook profile and activities, the more jealousy they felt.

