Mel Greig: 'This is how you turn on a guy'

Want to know how to really get someone’s attention?

Mel Grieg: 'This is how you turn on a guy'

Post a photo to Instagram with copious amounts of skin showing? No way (ok maybe that works too) but my biggest result of unexpected attention was by writing a list. Yes, a list.

Have a look at this picture I posted of a list of things I had to do one day. You would not believe the messages from high quality candidates that I received.

Ladies, something about this list had them flocking to me like a bag of hot chips to a seagull and I could hear their squawks of anticipation for miles.

4.00am – Wave FM brekkie show

8.30am – Guest panellist on TV

11.30am – Important meeting

1.30pm – Interview Benji and Joel Madden

2.30pm – Important meeting

6.00pm – Dinner. Drinks. Drank. Drunk

8.00pm – Put self to bed

8.05pm – Dribble on pillow

Was it the intrigue of the mysterious important meetings? (side note: one of those meetings was about this dating column that I’m doing right now so it was very very important and was negotiated over oysters and champagne) or were they big Madden Brothers fans and wanted an autograph? Or was the alluring visual of me falling asleep with dribble on my face too hot for them to handle?

A few guys were very clever with this list, they re-did a copy of the list and included themselves on the new version. But I’d never seen anything like it, this list gave me magical dating power.

Why did this list entice so many men? (and by ‘so many’ I mean 6-8 different text messages which to me is a lot. There wasn’t like a line-up of 100 men and I was so in demand that I had to put on a $10 cover charge for entry into my pants. Great, I really shouldn’t have written that because now the headline will be ‘Mel charges $10 to get into pants‘ FML.)

But I’ve been really intrigued, so I’ve asked around amongst a few guys and got these responses on how they felt about seeing the list:

“It’s because it’s funny.”

“A guy likes a woman who creates her own life and success, that’s a lot of cool stuff in one day and you must enjoy keeping busy.”

“I instantly thought about being cheeky and writing 8.10pm Having sex with me”

The list was a hit. To be honest I don’t really care why it enticed those men to contact me because the list wasn’t for them, the list was to remind myself of a) what time to be places and b) that I’ve got this.

I’ve recreated an independent life after my separation, I’m moving forward and I’m continuing to do the things I love and most importantly trying new things.

That day was a great day. It was the first time I’d done a big celebrity interview in four years and it felt great being back doing what I love.

Motto of the story is don’t ever do anything to please other people.

If they get pleased along the way that’s fine but focus on you first and try writing a list. It’s very satisfying.

