News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down
Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down

Women from this star sign have more sex

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Our star signs can tell us a lot about our personalities, but they can also apparently tell us what we’re like in the bedroom.

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
2:42

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
0:59

Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
BREAKING: 'Glee' Star Mark Salling Dead at Age 35 from Apparent Suicide
0:50

BREAKING: 'Glee' Star Mark Salling Dead at Age 35 from Apparent Suicide
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
1113_0500_nat_takei
0:59

George Takei denies sexual assault allegations
Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
1:01

Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
Fleur East sings Bruno Mars &amp; Mark Ronson&rsquo;s Uptown Funk | Live Semi-Final | The X Factor UK 2014
2:52

Fleur East sings Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk | Live Semi-Final | The X Factor UK 2014
Hey Honey! DO IT YOURSELF!!! | Family Feud

Hey Honey! DO IT YOURSELF!!! | Family Feud
Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
1:42

Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
Stereo Kicks sing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
2:38

Stereo Kicks sing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:37

When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
 

And it turns out that some zodiac signs are getting it more than others.

A survey by sex and period-tracking app Eve looked at data from over 500,000 users and found that women who fell under this sign got more action than others this year.

Horiscopes

People with this star sign have the most sex. Photo: Getty Images

It turns out if you’re Aquarius, you’re having more fun in the bedroom than any other star sign.

Some experts even claim our star sign personalities are very different from our bedroom personas.

Aries are always up for quickies, Taureans like it slow, Geminis are very flirtatious, Cancer is all about romance, Leos want all the attention, Virgos are adventurous and Libras are more likely to be into karma sutra.

Scorpios live for passion, those under Sagittarius like to experiment and Capricorns treat sex like a good workout, according to Cosmopolitan Bedside Astrologer: The Ultimate Guide to Your Star Power.

The most unfaithful star sign has been revealed. Source: Getty

There may also be a link between your star sign and whether or not you’re more likely to cheat on your partner.
Research was conducted by Gleeden - a site which specialises in extramarital affairs - and looked at the data of more than two million of its members to see which zodiac signs were more likely to stray.

It found that 16 per cent of its members were born between November 23rd and December 21st, which means the sign most likely to have an affair is Sagittarius.

Those with a Sagittarius star sign are most likely to stray. Source: Getty

This may be down to the supposed rebellious nature of Sagittarius, which makes them more likely to fall into temptation.

The second sneakiest sign is Gemini, with 14 per cent of members born between May 21st and June 21st., and this is because Geminis apparently have two sides, which could explain why they lead a double life.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top