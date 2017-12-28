Women from this star sign have more sex

Our star signs can tell us a lot about our personalities, but they can also apparently tell us what we’re like in the bedroom.

And it turns out that some zodiac signs are getting it more than others.

A survey by sex and period-tracking app Eve looked at data from over 500,000 users and found that women who fell under this sign got more action than others this year.

It turns out if you’re Aquarius, you’re having more fun in the bedroom than any other star sign.

Some experts even claim our star sign personalities are very different from our bedroom personas.

Aries are always up for quickies, Taureans like it slow, Geminis are very flirtatious, Cancer is all about romance, Leos want all the attention, Virgos are adventurous and Libras are more likely to be into karma sutra.

Scorpios live for passion, those under Sagittarius like to experiment and Capricorns treat sex like a good workout, according to Cosmopolitan Bedside Astrologer: The Ultimate Guide to Your Star Power.

There may also be a link between your star sign and whether or not you’re more likely to cheat on your partner.

Research was conducted by Gleeden - a site which specialises in extramarital affairs - and looked at the data of more than two million of its members to see which zodiac signs were more likely to stray.

It found that 16 per cent of its members were born between November 23rd and December 21st, which means the sign most likely to have an affair is Sagittarius.

This may be down to the supposed rebellious nature of Sagittarius, which makes them more likely to fall into temptation.

The second sneakiest sign is Gemini, with 14 per cent of members born between May 21st and June 21st., and this is because Geminis apparently have two sides, which could explain why they lead a double life.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram