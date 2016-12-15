How good sex can give you amnesia

You’d think a mind-blowing sex session would be something you never forget.

But scientists now reveal that incredible sex can temporarily wipe your memory and leave you with short-term amnesia!

It’s down to a condition called ‘global transient amnesia’ which affects seven people in every 100,000, and can be triggered by a number of stimulating events such as jumping into freezing water, knocking your head, and you guessed it… awesome sex.

For most people, sexually induced amnesia is experienced for a few seconds, but for others it could last for hours.

The memory loss is a result of stimulus of a repetitive nature, which causes parts of the brain to short circuit.

In 2011, a 54-year-old woman showed up in an emergency room in Georgetown in the U.S. and was unable to remember anything that happened in the last 24 hours.

However, she did recall that the last thing she did was have sex with her husband.

Contrastingly, this comes as scientists reveal that regular sex helps boost memory. (How confusing!)

1,700 people between the ages of 58 and 98 were surveyed in an experiment, and it was found that those who were more sexually active had better brainpower.

In the study, which was conducted by The Manchester University, it was also revealed that addressing emotional or psychological issues can hinder your sexual urges.

Feeling stressed or anxious has a big part in libido reduction.

“Stress and anxiety impact out libido,” Sexologist Isiah McKimmie tells Be.

“From a biological perspective, it makes sense, when we're feeling stressed, even just a little, our body is in flight or flight mode.

“Nature does not want us engaging in lovemaking when we might need to be running away from danger, so that part of us is shut down. It’s important to feel relaxed and at ease to be able to ‘get in the mood’.”

Experts also believe factors such as eating oily fish and beef, a good night’s sleep, laughing and regular exercise can also help with brain power.

