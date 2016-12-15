News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want wedding gifts
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want wedding gifts

How good sex can give you amnesia

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

You’d think a mind-blowing sex session would be something you never forget.

Kylie Jenner Not Taking Precautions With Travis Scott! Can&rsquo;t Wait To Have ANother Baby!
2:27

Kylie Jenner Not Taking Precautions With Travis Scott! Can’t Wait To Have ANother Baby!
Teen Auctions Off Her Virginity For Millions | Hollywoodlife
3:54

Teen Auctions Off Her Virginity For Millions | Hollywoodlife
BREAKING: Khloe Kardashian Is IN LABOR!
2:33

BREAKING: Khloe Kardashian Is IN LABOR!
No Outro Kylie Jenner Cardi B Yo
3:27

No Outro Kylie Jenner Cardi B Yo
Katy Perry gets ROASTED On American Idol By Who?!
2:07

Katy Perry gets ROASTED On American Idol By Who?!
Normani Kordei REVEALS She Was HEARTBROKEN Over Fifth Harmony breakup!
2:30

Normani Kordei REVEALS She Was HEARTBROKEN Over Fifth Harmony breakup!
Justin Bieber Finds A NEW Way To Deal With Selena Gomez Breakup!
2:29

Justin Bieber Finds A NEW Way To Deal With Selena Gomez Breakup!
Cardi B Prego Reveal
3:18

Cardi B Prego Reveal
This Idaho town is naming streets after &lsquo;Game of Thrones&rsquo; characters
0:46

This Idaho town is naming streets after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters
Cardi B's Sister Accidentally CONFIRMS Sex of Cardi's Baby On Instagram?
1:36

Cardi B's Sister Accidentally CONFIRMS Sex of Cardi's Baby On Instagram?
Shay Mitchell Accused of FAKING China Travel Photos & Claps Back At Critics
2:09

Shay Mitchell Accused of FAKING China Travel Photos & Claps Back At Critics
Katy Perry Gets ROASTED By Her Parents & Idol Contestant Makes Her 'Faint?!'
1:45

Katy Perry Gets ROASTED By Her Parents & Idol Contestant Makes Her 'Faint?!'
 

But scientists now reveal that incredible sex can temporarily wipe your memory and leave you with short-term amnesia!

It’s down to a condition called ‘global transient amnesia’ which affects seven people in every 100,000, and can be triggered by a number of stimulating events such as jumping into freezing water, knocking your head, and you guessed it… awesome sex.

Having good sex can give you amnesia. Source: 50 Shades of Grey

For most people, sexually induced amnesia is experienced for a few seconds, but for others it could last for hours.

The memory loss is a result of stimulus of a repetitive nature, which causes parts of the brain to short circuit.

Some people experience sexually induced memory loss for a couple of seconds. Source: Getty

In 2011, a 54-year-old woman showed up in an emergency room in Georgetown in the U.S. and was unable to remember anything that happened in the last 24 hours.

However, she did recall that the last thing she did was have sex with her husband.

Contrastingly, this comes as scientists reveal that regular sex helps boost memory. (How confusing!)

1,700 people between the ages of 58 and 98 were surveyed in an experiment, and it was found that those who were more sexually active had better brainpower.

Regular sex helps boost memory. Source: Getty

In the study, which was conducted by The Manchester University, it was also revealed that addressing emotional or psychological issues can hinder your sexual urges.

Feeling stressed or anxious has a big part in libido reduction.

Addressing emotional or psychological issues can help to boost your libido. Source: Getty

“Stress and anxiety impact out libido,” Sexologist Isiah McKimmie tells Be.

“From a biological perspective, it makes sense, when we're feeling stressed, even just a little, our body is in flight or flight mode.

“Nature does not want us engaging in lovemaking when we might need to be running away from danger, so that part of us is shut down. It’s important to feel relaxed and at ease to be able to ‘get in the mood’.”

Regular sex, oily fish and a good night's sleep can also help with brain power. Source: Getty

Experts also believe factors such as eating oily fish and beef, a good night’s sleep, laughing and regular exercise can also help with brain power.


RELATED: Things you should NEVER do after sex
RELATED: Women from this star sign have the most sex



Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top