News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The 'illegal' words Aussie sex workers aren't allowed to use
The 'illegal' words Aussie sex workers aren't allowed to use

Justin Bieber could ruin your sex life

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Be /

Next time you want to play a song in the bedroom to get yourself ‘in the mood’, you might want to skip past Justin Bieber in your iTunes library.

Demi Lovato GUSHES Over Onstage Kiss With Kehlani
2:03

Demi Lovato GUSHES Over Onstage Kiss With Kehlani
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY Test for Tyga - Logan Paul In Trouble AGAIN (WEEKLY
13:54

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY Test for Tyga - Logan Paul In Trouble AGAIN (WEEKLY
Logan Paul ARRESTED Again? - Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail?! (Rumor Patrol)
15:06

Logan Paul ARRESTED Again? - Taylor Swift Stalker ESCAPES Jail?! (Rumor Patrol)
Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
1:36

Ariana Grande Dropping FIRST New Single Since Manchester Attacks THIS Month?
Dunkin Donuts NEW 'Donut Fries' Might Be Coming To A City Near You!
1:36

Dunkin Donuts NEW 'Donut Fries' Might Be Coming To A City Near You!
Cardi B RESPONDS To Pregnancy Rumors & Talks Nicki Minaj Feud
2:54

Cardi B RESPONDS To Pregnancy Rumors & Talks Nicki Minaj Feud
Demi Lovato Shows Off Stretch Marks & Cellulite To Promote Self Love
1:27

Demi Lovato Shows Off Stretch Marks & Cellulite To Promote Self Love
Lili Reinhart Just CONFIRMED Relationship Status With Cole Sprouse?
2:26

Lili Reinhart Just CONFIRMED Relationship Status With Cole Sprouse?
Lorde APOLOGIZES For Insensitive Whitney Houston Bathtub Joke
2:19

Lorde APOLOGIZES For Insensitive Whitney Houston Bathtub Joke
Harry Potter Mobile Game Launch Date REVEALED + Original Cast Voicing Characters
1:37

Harry Potter Mobile Game Launch Date REVEALED + Original Cast Voicing Characters
Cardi B&rsquo;s &lsquo;Invasion Of Privacy&rsquo; Lyrics DECODED!: She Did WHAT With RIhanna?!
2:23

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Lyrics DECODED!: She Did WHAT With RIhanna?!
Kristen Bell REVEALS 'Frozen 2' Is Done Filming + MORE Details
1:56

Kristen Bell REVEALS 'Frozen 2' Is Done Filming + MORE Details
 

Yep, apparently the Love Yourself singer’s tracks are a huge turn off.

Listening to Justin Bieber could ruin your sex life. Source: Getty

According to a study by online streaming site Deezer, 55 per cent of people believe listening to music during sex helps ‘improves the experience’, and a fifth of them say it makes them feel more aroused.

Participants were asked which songs turn them on, and Rihanna’s hit Skin topped the list.

Rihanna's track Skins topped the list. Source: Getty

This was followed by Marvin Gaye’s Let Get It On, and most of the people (96 per cent) surveyed agreed that the soul singer’s tunes helped get them in the mood on a Saturday night compared to earlier in the week.

18 per cent of men believed the right music helped make them last longer, while only nine per cent of women agreed.

Listening to the right music makes you last longer in bed. Source: Getty

Here are the top ten songs to turn you on:


1) Skin – Rihanna

2) Let’s Get it On – Marvin Gaye

3) Lollipop – Lil Wayne

4) Drunk In Love – Beyoncé

5) Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer

6) Me & U – Cassie

7) Love Me Like You Do – Ellie Goulding

8) Magic – Coldplay

9) Intro – The XX

10) Sexy Back – Justin Timberlake


96 per cent of people found that Marvin Gaye's tunes helped get them in the mood on a Saturday night compared to earlier in the week. Source: Getty

However, music by Justin Bieber was found to be the biggest turn off, followed by Kanye West!


Top ten music to turn you off:

1) Justin Bieber

2) Kanye West

3) Eminem

4) 50 Cent

5) Jay Z

6) Skepta

7) Iggy Azalea

8) One Direction

9) System of a Down

10) Lady Gaga

Kanye West's music was found to turn people off. Source: Getty

RELATED: How good sex can give you amnesia
RELATED: Justin Bieber punches fan, leaves him bloody
RELATED: https://au.be.yahoo.com/lifestyle/a/33453854/men-reckon-good-sex-helps-you-fall-asleep-yahoo7-be/

"Music is a great aphrodisiac," relationship expert and Sexologist Isiah McKimmie tells Be.

"It works to help arousal on several levels, firstly it can help set a mood that breaks you out of your regular routine, it can also help to bring back positive memories and help the body release dopamine which helps increase sexual drive.

"Music can help you feel more ‘in your body’ and less distracted by thoughts in your head and the vibrations of music can also help turn you on in a physical way."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top