Justin Bieber could ruin your sex life

Next time you want to play a song in the bedroom to get yourself ‘in the mood’, you might want to skip past Justin Bieber in your iTunes library.

Yep, apparently the Love Yourself singer’s tracks are a huge turn off.

According to a study by online streaming site Deezer, 55 per cent of people believe listening to music during sex helps ‘improves the experience’, and a fifth of them say it makes them feel more aroused.

Participants were asked which songs turn them on, and Rihanna’s hit Skin topped the list.

This was followed by Marvin Gaye’s Let Get It On, and most of the people (96 per cent) surveyed agreed that the soul singer’s tunes helped get them in the mood on a Saturday night compared to earlier in the week.

18 per cent of men believed the right music helped make them last longer, while only nine per cent of women agreed.

Here are the top ten songs to turn you on:

1) Skin – Rihanna

2) Let’s Get it On – Marvin Gaye

3) Lollipop – Lil Wayne

4) Drunk In Love – Beyoncé

5) Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer

6) Me & U – Cassie

7) Love Me Like You Do – Ellie Goulding

8) Magic – Coldplay

9) Intro – The XX

10) Sexy Back – Justin Timberlake

However, music by Justin Bieber was found to be the biggest turn off, followed by Kanye West!

Top ten music to turn you off:

1) Justin Bieber

2) Kanye West

3) Eminem

4) 50 Cent

5) Jay Z

6) Skepta

7) Iggy Azalea

8) One Direction

9) System of a Down

10) Lady Gaga

"Music is a great aphrodisiac," relationship expert and Sexologist Isiah McKimmie tells Be.

"It works to help arousal on several levels, firstly it can help set a mood that breaks you out of your regular routine, it can also help to bring back positive memories and help the body release dopamine which helps increase sexual drive.

"Music can help you feel more ‘in your body’ and less distracted by thoughts in your head and the vibrations of music can also help turn you on in a physical way."

