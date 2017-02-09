News

Mum's warning about popular car seat accessory goes viral
Mum's warning about popular car seat accessory goes viral

Hilarious wedding dress ad goes viral

Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Divorce is never fun, but Newcastle woman Lauryn Lawrence, is trying to focus on the lighter side of things.

The mum-of-one is trying to sell her wedding dress and posted a hilarious ad on a local buy-swap-sell Facebook page.

Advertised as “worn once by mistake” Lauryn writes: “Please help remove this beautiful Maggie Sottero dress from my life. It looks stunning on, enough to distract you from the fact you are entering into a marriage with a compulsive liar.”

The dress is going for $350, a bargain considering she paid $3,100 for it! Photo: Facebook

“The dress is in excellent condition, unlike my marriage… Bad luck has been removed through expensive dry cleaning. I know this for sure, because when I got it dry cleaned post-separation I became happier, more confident and discovered what it feels like to be genuinely loved and treated well in a relationship.”

“Not getting married?” she asks, “That’s ok! This dress can be worn on many different occasions.”

Lauryn tells Be, "I’ve been trying to sell the dress for years with a standard ad and have had no success at all so I decided that I’d take a bit more of a humorous approach. It hasn’t just been about selling the dress, it’s also been about being able to laugh at not one of the best situations."

Read Lauryn's full post! Photo: Facebook

The post has sparked a huge response on Facebook and Lauryn says she's received ten enquiries about the dress - which is many more than she had while paying to advertise it!

She adds that it's been great to see that “so many people have shared and been laughing it, and I’ve had private messages from people saying how much it’s brightened up their days."

In fact, Lauryn's post has been such a success that it's inspired her to set set up a GoFundMe page to try and pay for her divorce - because as she reasons, “What's the worse that can happen? Even if I only get $1, it will still be less of a failure than my marriage.”

Hoping to cover the cost of filing and serving her divorce papers, she set a fundraising goal of $420 and vowed to spend any extra cash on “booze to celebrate and possibly some smoking hot lingerie from Honey Birdette.”

As yet, she’s reached over $300 which should go a long way towards fast tracking things! Lauryn and her ex husband split in May 2015 after getting married three years earlier.

She's now in an "incredibly happy" relationship with a new partner so it's happy endings all round!

