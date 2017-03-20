Guy writes adorable dating resume

Just think about all the information and effort we put into our job resumes. Now just imagine if we did that for our potential dates. It would be AMAZING.

Joe Adams, 21, from Michigan State University has done exactly that with an incredible dating resume that claims he's a "lover of breakfast food and puppies", and lists how he spends his time with such gems as "crying during Marley & Me" and "replying to long texts".

Swoon.

Best of all, the world was alerted to Joe’s adorable dating resume after one of his classmates posted a Facebook request looking for a formal date for her roommate.

“She is 5’3, blonde, pretty smile, blue eyes and just turned 21 so she can buy you drinks,” the post reads. “Serious inquiries only as this is 9 days away! You might think this is a joke but I’m dead serious, please go with her. She’s not weird, she just lives in the library.”

Joe got wind of the post and commented: “I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT”. *his very excited caps, not ours*

Joe posted his resume in response to the ad, which then deservedly went viral with fellow students taking to Twitter to congratulate him on a job well done.

this resume is the bet thing I think I've ever seen https://t.co/Fik3cYLfBh — Samantha McNaney (@samburch08) March 18, 2017

I don't know this kid, but I'd like to shake his hand. https://t.co/TwaPsFe6s4 — Matthew Sinnaeve (@MJSinnaeve23) March 17, 2017

Unfortunately there is no fairytale ending to this story, as Joe didn’t quite make the shortlist to be the girl’s formal date.

But that’s not all bad news for Joe.

“A lot of girls have contacted me since,” he told Buzzfeed. “I’ve gotten a few texts asking me to other formals/wedding dates so this wasn’t a lost cause.”

“It definitely stinks that I won’t be going, but I put myself out there and made a lot of people laugh in the meantime.”

