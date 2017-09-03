News

Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
This is how long the average couple has sex for

When it comes to sexual encounters, chances are you’ve experienced everything from rapid-fire fumbles to marathon Sting-like tantric sessions, and all manner of escapades in between.

But if you’ve ever wondered how you stack up when it comes to the average number of bedroom minutes clocked by couples, wonder no more.

RELATED: Study reveals worst thing men do during sex
RELATED: The best sex positions to lose weight

Online sex toy retailer Lovehoney surveyed 4,400 people and determined exactly how much time people spent between the sheets – 19 minutes to be precise.

Source: Giphy

Before you mentally calculate where you fall on the sexing scale, it’s important to note 10 minutes of this is foreplay, and nine minutes intercourse.

Most couples are pretty happy with this time, with 52 percent revealing that length of session suits them just fine.

Source: Giphy

However 23 percent of men and 15 percent of women are left wanting and would prefer a little more loving.

While 19 minutes might be the average, 21 percent of us confess that quickies are often the go due to our busy schedules.

Women struggle to finish as strongly as men, says the study. Photo: Getty

In other news, only 28 percent of women orgasm every time they have sex, compared to three-quarters of men.

"For women, the key to orgasming easily is to have a strong and healthy pelvic floor, and there are simple exercises they can do to strengthen the muscles in this area," Lovehoney sex expert Jess Wilde says.

