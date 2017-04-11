3 signs a new marriage is doomed

We all know the statistic that half of marriages end in divorce.

But what if there were tell-tale signs a couple are doomed from the actual start, that is, their first night as husband and wife.

RELATED: Bride tricks guests into covering the cost of her wedding

RELATED: Pippa Middleton's wedding details finally confirmed

Romance expert and professional bridesmaid Tiffany Wright, who started her business as 'The Undercover Bridesmaid' after attending 17 weddings in two years, has seen her fair share of weddings.

And now she’s revealed to Netmums the subtle but worrying indicators that might mean a marriage is in trouble.

Speeches

It might seem like a no-brainer on your wedding night, but Tiffany says some grooms have been known to neglect mentioning their lovely new wife in their speech.

“If he ‘forgets’ to mention his bride (believe me – I have seen speeches where grooms will happily talk about their ‘epic’ stag night or how gorgeous the bridesmaids look, but doesn’t mention his new wife at all) then this can be pretty disastrous for the future of the relationship,” Tiffany explains.

It’s not just the groom’s speech you need to watch out for either. According to Tiffany, if the best man’s speech or words from the family are really clichéd, this could be another indicator of an impending split.

“Not only because it makes the speech dull, but if the bride or groom’s closest friend or family member can’t seem to say anything personal about the relationship, or how the couple compliment each other then it suggests they just can’t see it in the couple,” says Tiffany.

How the cake is cut

It’s a cute and playful gesture when couples feed each other after cutting the cake but things can turn sour very quickly, says Tiffany.

Admitting she’s seen some newlyweds “literally slam a piece of cake in their partner’s face”, Tiffany claims this might be an aggressive way for couples to show their frustration… and a sign that their days together might be numbered.

How the families interact

You can’t choose your partner’s family – and they can’t choose yours. But if everyone can’t at least be civil to each other, having a future together might be a bit tricky.

“I recently attended a wedding where the groom and bride’s brother got into a huge fight (punches were thrown) and the two different sides of the family had to be kept away from each other,” Tiffany explains.

“This doesn’t bode well for the future of the bride and groom's relationship if their families just can’t stand each other!”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.