Best sex positions to try this long weekend

The long weekend has officially kicked off, and when it comes to some holiday loving in between the sheets, there are a million and one ways to describe the act of making sweet, sweet love. Examples include rooting, romping, a roll in the hay…

And as an added dose of fun to an already most pleasurable pastime, there are also a million and one ways to do it.

Huzzah!

Here Be rounds up the best positions of the block that’ll make sure no-one leaves the party empty-handed.

MISSIONARY

How to: An oldie but a goodie. It’s the most popular sex position for a reason after all.

For this one, you’re going to lie face-to-face with the woman underneath. Simples. Ladies, don’t worry about bringing the acrobatics, just allow him to put the motion in the ocean and raise your hips in response to his thrusts. For extra depth of penetration, try wrapping your legs around his waist, or if you’re super bendy, rest your ankles on his shoulders to ensure he hits the g-spot jackpot.

Pros: Allows for lots of smoking hot eye contact and the eroticism of male dominance.

Cons: His arms will be busy holding him up so not much clitoral stimulation going on in this position unfortunately.

Pimp it: Make up for the lack of those tingly feels by popping a pillow under the woman’s bum. The tilted position means the man is more likely to hit that all-important g-spot – which is located on the front wall of the vagina, about 5cms up, FYI.

Raunch rating: 3/5

THE COWGIRL

How to: The man lies on his back while the woman straddles his hips and lowers herself onto him.

Pros: The woman gets to control the speed, intensity and depth of penetration, increasing the likelihood of having the big-O. Meanwhile, the man’s hands are free to stimulate the clitoris and caress the breasts. From a female perspective, the sexiest thing about this position is being able to watch your man’s face as he gets more and more aroused, and for men, they get to lie back and look at your boobs.

Cons: If you’re shy, this perhaps isn’t the position for you given that you’ll be on full display in all your sex-face glory. It’s definitely a position you’ve got to commit to and being confident will make it all the sexier.

Pimp it: Tease him by squatting and hovering with just the tip of his penis inside you. Move up and down at an impossibly slow speed before lowering yourself onto him fully when he’s least expecting it. Boom.

Rating: 5/5

DOGGY STYLE

How to: The woman kneels on all fours while the man drops to his knees and enters her from behind. The man then sets the pace, holding onto the woman’s hips as he thrusts.

Pros: It just feels that little bit more daring – and therefore ruder – than the other two positions, adding to the turn-on. It also allows for deeper penetration than standard missionary, with the added bonus of easy reach-around for clitoral stimulation.

Cons: The name really isn’t very sexy and because there’s zero ability to make eye contact, it can feel quite impersonal.

Pimp it: Rather than being on all fours, the woman can lean on the sofa, bed, or any other furniture of a suitable height, which increases sensitivity even more.

Raunch rating: 4/5

THE REVERSE COWGIRL

How to: Like the Cowgirl, but while the guy lies flat, the woman lowers herself down facing the opposite direction.

Pros: Intense penetration means the g-spot really gets some attention, while the grinding motion stimulates the clitoris. And let’s not forget about the man here. The position places his balls at the centre of the action, with the woman able to caress them as he moves to climax.

Cons: For women who don’t want their blokes to see their bums in close-up detail then this might be best avoided.

Pimp it: The woman can lean forward as she moves, increasing the intensity for both.

Raunch rating: 4/5

MASTERY

How to: Despite its deceptive name, the chick actually takes the lead in this intimate position. The man sits upright on a chair or sofa with his feet on the floor as the woman straddles him. She can then grind or raise and lower herself.

Pros: It’s great for couples because it allows for heaps of hugging, kissing and eye contact. The man has full access to the woman’s breasts and clitoris and the eroticism combined with the angle guarantees a powerful orgasm for both.

Cons: There are none.

Pimp it: Instead of having her lower legs flat, the woman can rise to a squatting position for extra depth. She can also increase the intensity by leaning backwards, or stay completely still and have the man do the thrusting.

Raunch rating: 5/5

Words by Frances Kindon

