Presents for men to get you out of jail free

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

Presents for men to get you out of jail for free

But sometimes you can end up so firmly in the dog house that there’s no feast tempting enough to get your boyfriend/husband/other half to let whatever crime you’ve committed slide.

Thankfully though, when steak and chips fail, there are other go-to pressies that are guaranteed to get your man out of his huff.

With a little bit of imagination and a lot of sentiment, here’s a whole heap of inspo to help get you back in the good books…

Buy him something VERY, VERY meaningful

Few are impervious to the charms of a well-thought out gift which screams, “I get you more than anyone else!” It doesn’t have to be expensive, it’s all about the sentiment behind it. Does your guy love playing five-a-side but his shin pads have been rubbing? Get him a new, extra comfy pair and attach a sickly-sweet note along the lines of, “I’m sorry for hurting you like your nasty, smelly, horrible shin-pads. Please love me again.”

Or you could head to Etsy for a personalised boyfriend mug which lists the many ways in which he rocks your world. Ego stroking = forgiveness.

Or something that makes him feel like a MAN

It’s unwise and a bit mean to go around emasculating your BF. So if you’re in the dog house for making fun of him, or doing something that undermined him, a man toy could be the go. Think footy season tickets, BBQ stuff, or a bundle of his favourite war/action/Arnie films, because nothing says MAN more than Arnie and heavy weaponry.

You could try the sexy route…

There’s another way to a man’s heart and it sits below the belt, which is why a cheeky pair of frilly knickers can solve all kinds of squabbles. Of course, don’t turn the sexy on if you’re not in the mood, or if the row is too serious. Remember ladies, sex should never be used as a weapon or a bargaining tool. All you are doing here is giving your bloke a little treat by wearing his favourite outfit or doing that thing in bed that you know he loves.

TECHNOLOGY!

Almost a fail-safe solution is something gadgety and high-tech. You’re probably going to end up forking out a bit more with this option, so only employ in desperate circumstances. Entry-level tech could include a Chrome Cast which allows him to watch his fave Netflix shows on the big TV.

For the nerdier guy, you could try a drone or a new computer game console, or for the gym buffs, there are a million and one Fitbit-esque bands to choose from. You could even buy him a make your own engine kit from Amazon if that’s his jam. The important thing here is to make sure it’s relevant to HIM.

Book a romantic mini-break for two

If the budget allows, surprise your beloved with a luxe escape where the two of you can kiss, cuddle and sip on cocktails as if that argument never happened. For those on the east coast, you can’t go wrong with a couple of nights in paradise on Queensland’s Hamilton Island, and for those in the west, why not take a road trip down to the equally jaw-dropping Margaret River. With views and vineyards galore, there’s plenty to help him forget that you ever fought in the first place.

Purchase a pamper package

Men like me-time too, so splash out on a spa day, or say sorry with a grooming or massage gift voucher. But remember to be smart about it, it can work out cheaper if you buy a couples’ massage, meaning that you can go too. Huzzah!

Be romantic

Show him that you care by surprising him with dinner at that restaurant he’s always wanted to go to. Make him a photobook – or even put together a scrapbook – of your relationship. Compile a mixtape (or a Spotify playlist if like most people you haven’t seen a cassette player since the 90s), and cook him his favourite meal with all the trimmings. Think of the most thoughtful and romantic thing that you would like him to do for you, and do it for him.

Good luck!

