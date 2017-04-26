Meghan most 'emotionally' influential girlfriend of Harry's

The British are known for keeping calm and carrying on, but Prince Harry has proved that’s all set to change thanks to his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Meghan urged Harry to go public with confession

The royal showed a very different side to himself last week when he revealed he sought counseling after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, left him anxious and “on the verge of punching someone”.

RELATED: The sign that proves Meghan has the Queen's approval

RELATED: Meghan books time off ‘Suits’ for Pippa’s wedding

It’s now been reported Meghan had a huge part to play in Prince Harry’s candid conversation about mental health.

Insiders claim the American actress is much more in tune with her emotions and openly encourages her boyfriend to talk about his feelings.

“[Prince Harry] comes from such a stiff-upper-lip culture, but Meghan helped him open up,” a source told Closer magazine.

“Meghan encouraged Harry to see that, by speaking publicly about his difficult experience, he would really help others, and how being honest might even be a relief.”

The insider adds that no other girlfriend has “helped Harry so much emotionally”, and it’s seen the royal’s popularity skyrocket.

British mental health charities claim the number of people seeking help and information doubled in the week after the 32-year-old’s revelations in what’s been dubbed the 'Prince Harry effect'.

The Telegraph reports charity The Mix saw a 43 percent rise in users using online services to get support in the immediate days after he went public with his battle.

Meghan's noticeable influence on Harry is just one of the signs their relationship is more rock solid than ever, with US Weekly also reporting Meghan now has VIP access to Buckingham Palace, unlike other members of the public.

In fact, Meghan is so welcome at the Queen’s home she doesn’t even have to sign in on arrival and is waved through security, an action mostly unheard of unless you are a member of the royal family.

With the Queen said to be "fully supportive" of the couple, it seems it might not be long until Meghan makes the official transition to one of the family very soon...

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.