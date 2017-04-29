Sex is more common in airports than planes

News

Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

Just when you thought the mile-high club was where the action is happening, a new survey reveals that passengers are doing the deed before they even board their flight.

About one in ten Americans claim they've had sex at an airport, while only eight per cent say they got down to it while on the plane, the Washington Post reports.

The results of the survey conducted by flight-shopping website US.Jetset.com also reveal where these sexual encounters take place in an airport.

Just when you thought the mile-high club was where the action is happening, a new survey reveals that passengers are doing the deed before they even board their flight. Source: Getty

A public restroom seems to be the most popular option, with 42% admitting that's the first place they go.

Then 28 percent say they've had sex in “storage cupboards”, while 14 percent do it “under a coat".

The VIP lounge accounts for around 12% of frisky travellers, and 17% claim they've been caught by airport staff while doing it.

Perhaps it's time you considered taking your intimate lovin' to new heights?

About one in ten Americans claim they've had sex at an airport, while only eight per cent say they got down to it while on the plane, the Washington Post reports. Source: Getty

