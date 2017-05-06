This bride flew across the world to meet fiancé for first time

It’s an usual love story, but this gorgeous couple met for the first time at Sydney Airport after she flew half way across the world for a first date.

Newly engaged Brie and Matthew hail from neighbouring small towns in the UK, and were in different grades at the same school when growing up.

While they didn’t know each other, Brie had noticed the “fit” blue-eyed guy in the school hallways but never had the courage to speak to him.

She writes on engagement website How He Asked, that “he was just a dream. I rarely saw him but when I did my heart would do a little flip”.

“I would forever tell the universe I wanted to meet him but we never did meet at school.”

It wasn’t until years after she graduated and started working as an actress that their paths crossed for a second time.

She’d scored a gig on a TV show in London and Matthew had recognised her. He hunted her down through mutual contacts on Facebook and the messaging began.

“We tried to meet up for years, forever sending private birthday messages and having embarrassing small talk,” she said.

“We attempted to meet up in Vietnam and London but it never worked out mostly because I was too nervous but on March 22nd 2014 is the day it all changed.”

Brie was living in LA and Matthew in Sydney when she messaged him to say she “just wanted to hang out”.

From there she says their messages turned into phone calls and videos, until she got on a plane to Australia four months later to finally meet him face to face.

“We met for the first time at Sydney’s International Terminal,” she says.

“Our first ever encounter, our first hug, our first kiss all happened there.

"My best friends all thought I was crazy to travel across the world to meet a man I had never met but I cant explain how right it felt."

Three years of dating later and the couple are now engaged and planning to move to California together. What a story!

