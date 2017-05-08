News

Giggling bride completely loses it

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

We've all been there: struggling to contain a savage case of the giggles at exactly the wrong time.

In this bride's case, it was as she was standing at the altar, smack bang in the middle of saying her vows.

As she and the groom stared deeply into each other's eyes, making the biggest commitment of their lives to each other, he accidentally flubbed his lines.

And off she goes. Source: Facebook/NDTV

Instead of "lawfully wedded wife", the love of her life called her "my waffly".

He quickly recovered – but it was too late.

Nope. No coming back. She's a goner. Source: Facebook/NDTV

She was gone.

Done like a dinner.

Can you imagine how much her stomach hurts rn. Source: Facebook/NDTV

The rest of the ceremony was a bust.

Honestly? Best wedding ever.

No better way to start off your married life, tbh. Source: Facebook/NDTV


