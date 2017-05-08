Giggling bride completely loses it

We've all been there: struggling to contain a savage case of the giggles at exactly the wrong time.

In this bride's case, it was as she was standing at the altar, smack bang in the middle of saying her vows.

As she and the groom stared deeply into each other's eyes, making the biggest commitment of their lives to each other, he accidentally flubbed his lines.

Instead of "lawfully wedded wife", the love of her life called her "my waffly".

He quickly recovered – but it was too late.

She was gone.

Done like a dinner.

The rest of the ceremony was a bust.

Honestly? Best wedding ever.

'Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram