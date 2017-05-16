Harry given permission to marry Meghan at Westminster Abbey

It’s the church where the Queen and Prince Philip got married and Prince William and Kate Middleton said their ‘I do’s’.

It’s now been revealed that if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, the Suits star will be able to make her way down the aisle at Westminster Abbey like other royal weddings before her.

While some have wondered if Meghan, who divorced her film producer ex Trevor Engelson in 2013, would be able to wed at the iconic church, officials has weighed in.

“The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002,” the spokesperson told The Express. “Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England.”

The spokesman also revealed that Meghan’s faith – her father is Jewish and she had a Jewish chair dance at her previous wedding - wouldn’t stop her from marrying Harry at Westminster either.

According to The Express, it’s believed the Archbishop of Canterbury would have to provide a special license for the couple to wed, along with Harry getting permission from his grandmother, the Queen.

This isn’t the only approval Harry needs from the woman he calls ‘Granny’.

While tradition usually sees the man asking the bride-to-be’s dad for permission, the UK's Royal Marriages Act 1772 states that the monarch can actually veto the marriage of a family member.

Although the law has been relaxed, it still applies to the first six in line to the throne, and while the birth of Prince William’s two bubs George and Charlotte have bumped him down, Harry still comes in number five.

With some reports claiming Harry is keen for Meghan to meet the Queen before Pippa Middleton’s wedding – which happens to be this week – that permission might come sooner than we think...

