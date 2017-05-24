What he really thinks of your dating profile

He's not just Fitzy and Wippa's newsreader or a panellist for The Morning Show, FOX Sports, and the ABC - Matt de Groot is also Be's newest columnist. He'll be taking us on a deep dive into the world of dating... from a guy's perspective.

Around 1 in 10 Australians are using Tinder, Happn, Bumble, or some other dating app, so you’d think we’d all be pretty good at setting one up by now but that’s seemingly not the case.

Let me share with you how the male mind reads a girl’s profile. I don’t think I’m breaking the bro code here, but this may help show the difference between what you think you’re putting down and what we are picking up.

First up, even though we’re talking about the chance at a future relationship, you should probably know most guys will give it a yay-or-nay within a second. It’ll be a cursory, almost reflex flick of the thumb one way or the other.

In fact (and I say this with full awareness of how crass it makes us sound) it’s very possible your match was a result of what I call ‘running man.’

See, most men have a ‘match first, investigate later’ policy and this manifests itself in ‘running man.’

What is running man?

Well, at your desk or wherever you are, make the little running action with your 2 fingers.

Now picture running your fingers on the phone screen, with Tinder open, and every ‘step’ is swiping right. Dozens of profiles blindly approved in an instant.

At the end of the ‘run’ you go back and begin the full review of matches to see who you’d actually like to talk to.

It sounds cold. It isn’t. It’s just more efficient to spend your time looking at people you’ve already paired with.

It also may explain why someone went to all the effort to match with you, and then just seemed to disappear.

Now let’s take a deeper dive on your photo selection.

Here is the common thinking among the fellas: if you have photos from a races day, or wedding day, they don’t count.

Why? Simple. People are at their absolute most done-up on these days – meaning this is the very best they will look. So unless your first date is prior to Race 1 at Flemington, you won’t look like that when you show up. So perhaps go

something a little more day-to-day.

Photos with a Snapchat filter? Get rid of them. We get it, you with puppy dog ears, a pout, and big eyes IS adorable. Except here’s what it also is: NOT A REAL THING.

I’ve never once had a mate show off a picture of their new boo with a faux flower crown. So perhaps don’t bother with those.

Group photos? Surely this is obvious. If all your shots are you in a group, yes – it makes you look like a fun-loving socialite, but it also fails to actually identify you. And if you can’t see the red flag there, I’m not sure what more I can do.

Here’s another one. If you only have head shots, we start to wonder, ‘why are they hiding their body?’

This absolutely goes for both guys and girls, but no one likes false-advertising. Trust me, don’t be concerned about size. Embrace it. If the guy is a shallow enough bastard to let it affect him, he’s not worthy of your time anyway.

Next there’s the bio. Here’s the big secret: we don’t read it.

Actually, that’s not true. We’ll always check age and location, as it’s worth knowing if it’s worth the time - both geographically and chronologically. But the rest of the bio is probably a waste of your time.

Listed your star sign? Flakey.

Cat lover? Needs to get out more.

Gluten-opposed? What?!

The truth is, app dating is basically just window shopping. And like all window shopping, the first glance is crucial. So don’t overthink it - we don’t. Put yourself out there as you are, and then let your banter and the actual connection drive whether you should meet up.

