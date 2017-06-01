Man claims lesbians evolved to turn men on

A research paper has been slammed for claiming that women are only attracted to other women because men think it’s hot.

Yep, you read that right. The paper, which was conducted by the University of Nicosia, Cyprus, and published in Science Direct, interviewed 1,500 straight people to delve into the origins of lesbianism.

No actual lesbians seem to have been involved at all.

What it concluded was succinctly summed up by lead author Menelaos Apostolou, in an interview with Pink News.

“My argument in the paper is this: A considerable proportion of men desire same-sex attractions in women, and this is one possible reason why many women have such attractions.”

He claims that it’s because men prefer women who are attracted to other women, that more women have evolved to be same-sex attracted.

This is based on his findings that 30 per cent of surveyed men in short term relationships – and 15 per cent in long term relationships – said they would want their partner to be occasionally involved in same-sex sexual encounters.

The same does not hold true the other way around with very few women saying they wanted their heterosexual partner involved in sex acts with other men.

Naturally, the controversial theory has been vehemently disputed by people online and by other researchers who have found holes in his conclusions.

Male scientist does study on how women might have become lesbian : "most likely cause men think its hot" 🙄🙄🙄 — d (@dabchoda) May 27, 2017

Still angry about that study of over 1000 STRAIGHT PPL on the validity of lesbian attraction — Ellen Tannam (@incogellen) May 29, 2017

One in particular is that the survey doesn’t take pop culture into account, and the influence of same-sex porn on modern men’s sexual desires.

“The paper totally ignores a lot of other possible hypotheses and makes claims that are really not supported by the evidence they provide,” Diana Fleischman from the University of Portsmouth, tells International Business Times.

"There's a big cultural influence of porn because men are more likely to form associations through classical conditioning and stimulation and sexual arousal," she adds.

